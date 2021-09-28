James Bond Producers Get Candid Why Daniel Craig's Replacement Won't Be Discussed Until 2022

MGM Movie

Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson open up about the future of the 007 franchise during an interview on BBC Radio 4's 'Today', explaining further why Daniel has been such a great Bond.

AceShowbiz - The new James Bond won't be announced any time soon, as Daniel Craig's replacement isn't even being discussed until 2022.

Producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson opened up about the future of the franchise during an interview on BBC Radio 4's "Today" on Monday morning, September 27, insisting they're "not thinking about" future movies until Craig's final movie, "No Time to Die", has been released.

"Oh God no," Broccoli said. "We're not thinking about it at all. We want Daniel to have his time of celebration. Next year we'll start thinking about the future."

"He's been such a great Bond. Those are big shoes to fill. I can't even [think if it's possible]," Wilson added.

Broccoli added of Craig's portrayal, "We're very, very lucky to get him to play this role."

"We could see he was reluctant to do it, because he knew it would change his life, which it obviously has. It's changed his life, but it hasn't changed him. What he's enabled us to do with the franchise is really explore the emotional life of Bond and go into the person and complexity and conflicts that happen within the Bond character."

For years, certain names have been closely linked to the role. Tom Hardy, Idris Elba, Henry Cavill, Rege-Jean Page, James Norton and Luke Evans are said to be in the running to take on the role.

Elsewhere in the conversation, Broccoli said she's looking forward to the new chapter, with Jeff Bezos-owned Amazon acquiring MGM, giving it rights to the Bond franchise. Both Broccoli and Wilson have previously noted that Amazon's ownership of 007 won't affect their release plans. Bond will continue to be a theatrical-only franchise and there are no plans to bring the famous spy to a TV series for Amazon Prime Video.