 
 

Rod Stewart's Wife Trades Antidepressants for Specialist to Cope With Menopause Anxiety

When speaking on 'Loose Women', Penny Lancaster admits that antidepressant was another Band Aid and wasn't addressing the real problem as she goes through the biological process.

  • Sep 28, 2021

AceShowbiz - Rod Stewart's TV presenter wife, Penny Lancaster, has turned to a specialist to help her cope with menopause-related anxiety.

The 50-year-old, who is also a model and photographer, has revealed she is taking antidepressants to combat her nerves as she goes through the biological process.

Speaking on TV show "Loose Women" on Monday, September 27, Penny said, "My anxiety has gone through the roof. Where I've always been very patient, I feel like I'm losing grip."

"When I spoke to my GP, the first thing they said is, 'Well, let's put you on an antidepressant.' And I was like, 'I need something to balance and take the edge off the upset, frustration and anger.' It did help a bit, but it was another Band Aid and wasn't addressing the real problem."

  See also...

Penny has now started seeing a specialist about her concerns.

"Fortunately, through 'Loose Women', I got advice to see a specialist and over the last six months, I've been on the treatment," she said. "I've come off the antidepressants and I'm feeling a balance. I've stopped the hot sweats, I'm still suffering from anxiety... I'm getting there. Being able to talk to my husband is an absolute number one priority."

Penny also revealed she had no idea how bad she would feel until she started to experience the symptoms of the menopause, adding, "When I joined 'Loose Women', I'd sit back and listen to you more mature ladies at the time, but now I've caught up with you... It's not until it hits you literally from every angle that you think, 'This is what you're all talking about!' "

