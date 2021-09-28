Dog the Bounty Hunter Finds Lead to Brian Laundrie's Possible Whereabouts, Alerts Police

Instagram Celebrity

Before he allegedly finds a fresh campsite possibly linked to Gabby Petito's fiance, the 'Dog's Most Wanted' star showed up at Brian's family home in Florida.

Sep 28, 2021

AceShowbiz - Dog the Bounty Hunter is likely hot on the trail of Brian Laundrie, who is currently wanted by the authorities. Making use of his best skills, the reality TV star has reportedly found lead to the possible whereabouts of Gabby Petito's fiance.

A source claimed to be with direct knowledge to the situation tells TMZ that Dog a.k.a. Duane Chapman has been in the Florida woods looking for the 37-year-old and found something in his search. The "Dog's Most Wanted" star reportedly received a tip that led him and his wife to a fresh campsite that might be linked to Brian.

Dog has alerted police to the campground location because he believes that it could be a major clue in the manhunt and is currently awaiting for their arrival, the source says. It is also reported that the 68-year-old bounty hunter believes he has uncovered proof that links Brian's parents to the campsite.

Prior to this, Dog was spotted showing up at Brian's family home in North Port, Florida on Saturday, September 25. He was seen knocking on the screen door, but no one answered. He left the property after a few minutes.

It was later uncovered that Brian's mother Roberta Laundrie made a 911 call after Dog turned up at their house. North Port Police spokesman Josh Taylor said they treated 911 calls from Brian's parents like they would from anyone else.

"We've been called to the house numerous times for all sorts of issues. Media, protesters, celebrity searchers," the spokesman stated. "It's not something normal. If the family calls and is concerned, we will respond like we would for anyone."

Gabby was missing during a cross-country road trip with Brian. The latter returned to his parents' home on September 1 without the YouTube star. Her body was found September 19, weeks after her parents lost contact with her. The manner of death has been determined as homicide.

Brian has not been named a suspect in her killing. However, an arrest warrant was recently issued by the FBI for unauthorized use of a debit card after Gabby died.