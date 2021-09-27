Prince William and Kate Middleton Treat Harry and Meghan Markle Badly Even Before Royal Feud Started

WENN/Avalon Celebrity

Royal biographer Andrew Morton shares more insights into the relationship of the Fab Four in new chapters of his book 'Meghan: A Hollywood Princess', which was initially released in 2018.

AceShowbiz - People are always interested in the alleged feud between Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Royal biographer Andrew Morton shared more insights into the relationship of the Fab Four in new chapters of "Meghan: A Hollywood Princess", which was initially released in 2018.

In the new chapters, Andrew detailed the origins of William and Harry's infamous feud. The author claimed that William and Kate's cold attitudes toward Meghan were among the big factors in the two royal brothers' feud which led to the Sussexes' decision to exit British royal life.

"The Duchess of Cambridge's coolness towards Meghan, and William's alleged bullying contributed to a devastating 'Cain and Abel' fallout between the brothers," Morton stated. "Harry was the 'prime mover' in souring relations between the Sussexes and the Royal Family, but it was Meghan who 'took the hit.' "

Meanwhile, the author shared that in contrary to reports, the Palace really made Meghan's well-being a priority. "Far from abandoning Meghan, the Palace had a team which spent 'hundreds of hours monitoring social media accounts' and 'violent threats were reported to the police," he wrote.

This is not the first time that William and Kate were accused of treating Harry and Meghan badly. Back in January 2020, shortly after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced their decision to step down from their roles as senior royal family members, the Sunday Times reported that the Sussexes had been "pushed away from the royal family by the 'bullying' attitude of his brother the Duke of Cambridge."

The report also claimed that according to a source, the couple decided on their royal exit after two years of "constantly being told their place."

In response to the reports, the royal family shut down the claims. Harry and William also issued a joint statement denying the allegations. "Despite clear denials, a false story ran in a UK newspaper today speculating about the relationship between the Duke of Sussex and the Duke of Cambridge," the joint statement read. "For brothers who care so deeply about the issues surrounding mental health, the use of inflammatory language in this way is offensive and potentially harmful."