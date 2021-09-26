 
 

Sturgill Simpson Cancels Shows Due to Vocal Issues

Sturgill Simpson Cancels Shows Due to Vocal Issues
YouTube/Austin City Limits
Music

The 'Cuttin' Grass' singer has been forced to call off a series of upcoming concerts as he lost his voice after 'playing too many shows' following yearlong hiatus.

  • Sep 26, 2021

AceShowbiz - Singer Sturgill Simpson has cancelled a string of upcoming shows due to vocal issues.

The star scrapped a performance at the Outlaw Music Festivals in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday (19Sep21) and in Georgia on Wednesday (22Sep21) after losing his voice.

"Been four days still no better," he wrote on social media. "Hoping just viral laryngitis or inhaling treated wood from (a) backstage campfire at Merlefest or something equally stupid and not actual injury to vocal cords for playing too many shows in a row after not singing much for over 18 months."

"Sorry if I let you down. Hate letting people down. Grateful to you for letting me play the music in my heart."

  See also...

On Friday, Simpson scrapped his upcoming five-night run at New York's Webster Hall and three performances at The Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, Tennessee, scheduled for November.

"Much like last year, 2021 (in the most consensual way possible) can ALSO go fornicate with itself," the singer tweeted.

The cancellation came after Sturgill Simpson's triumph at Americana Honors and Awards. He won Album of the Year for his record "Cuttin' Grass, Vol. 1 (The Butcher Shoppe Sessions)".

He joined other big winners such as Brandi Carlile who was named Artist of the Year.

Meanwhile, the late John Prine was posthumously awarded the Song of the Year prize for his track "I Remember Everything", which Brandi performed alongside Amanda Shires and Margo Price at the ceremony.

You can share this post!

Prince Charles Signs Deal With Amazon Prime

James Brown's Bandleader Pee Wee Ellis Dies at 80
Related Posts
Coronavirus-Infected Sturgill Simpson Shares Frustration at Government Over Test Difficulty

Coronavirus-Infected Sturgill Simpson Shares Frustration at Government Over Test Difficulty

Sturgill Simpson Makes Costly and Unmarketable Album to Be Dropped by His Label

Sturgill Simpson Makes Costly and Unmarketable Album to Be Dropped by His Label

Most Read
Kings of Leon Cancel Tour Dates as Followill Brothers Rush Home to Be With Dying Mom
Music

Kings of Leon Cancel Tour Dates as Followill Brothers Rush Home to Be With Dying Mom

Teyana Taylor Announces 'Last' Tour Before Retiring From Music: It's 'Hard' to Say Goodbye

Teyana Taylor Announces 'Last' Tour Before Retiring From Music: It's 'Hard' to Say Goodbye

Billie Eilish and Blackpink Tapped for 'Dear Earth' Global Event

Billie Eilish and Blackpink Tapped for 'Dear Earth' Global Event

Ronnie Wood Adamant Late Charlie Watts Would Love His Rolling Stones Replacement

Ronnie Wood Adamant Late Charlie Watts Would Love His Rolling Stones Replacement

Liam Payne Has Talked to Louis Tomlinson About One Direction Reunion

Liam Payne Has Talked to Louis Tomlinson About One Direction Reunion

Cheryl Calls Off Gay Pride Appearance Due to Grief Over Sarah Harding's Death

Cheryl Calls Off Gay Pride Appearance Due to Grief Over Sarah Harding's Death

Lana Del Rey Seeks 'Public Acknowledgement' From Lorde as She Gets Royalties Over Song Similarities

Lana Del Rey Seeks 'Public Acknowledgement' From Lorde as She Gets Royalties Over Song Similarities

Kelly Clarkson Gets to Duet With Ariana Grande and Chris Stapleton in New Christmas Album

Kelly Clarkson Gets to Duet With Ariana Grande and Chris Stapleton in New Christmas Album

The Fugees Kick Off Reunion Show Three-Hour Late in New York

The Fugees Kick Off Reunion Show Three-Hour Late in New York

Daddy Yankee Calls New Artists Who Are Complaining 'Crybabies' and 'Losers'

Daddy Yankee Calls New Artists Who Are Complaining 'Crybabies' and 'Losers'

BTS Urge Fans to Get Vaccinated as They're Desperate to Tour Again

BTS Urge Fans to Get Vaccinated as They're Desperate to Tour Again

Coldplay and BTS Release New Joint Single 'My Universe'

Coldplay and BTS Release New Joint Single 'My Universe'

Bad Bunny Dominates Full Winner List of 2021 Billboard Latin Music Awards

Bad Bunny Dominates Full Winner List of 2021 Billboard Latin Music Awards