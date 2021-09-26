Sturgill Simpson Cancels Shows Due to Vocal Issues

YouTube/Austin City Limits Music

The 'Cuttin' Grass' singer has been forced to call off a series of upcoming concerts as he lost his voice after 'playing too many shows' following yearlong hiatus.

Sep 26, 2021

AceShowbiz - Singer Sturgill Simpson has cancelled a string of upcoming shows due to vocal issues.

The star scrapped a performance at the Outlaw Music Festivals in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday (19Sep21) and in Georgia on Wednesday (22Sep21) after losing his voice.

"Been four days still no better," he wrote on social media. "Hoping just viral laryngitis or inhaling treated wood from (a) backstage campfire at Merlefest or something equally stupid and not actual injury to vocal cords for playing too many shows in a row after not singing much for over 18 months."

"Sorry if I let you down. Hate letting people down. Grateful to you for letting me play the music in my heart."

On Friday, Simpson scrapped his upcoming five-night run at New York's Webster Hall and three performances at The Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, Tennessee, scheduled for November.

"Much like last year, 2021 (in the most consensual way possible) can ALSO go fornicate with itself," the singer tweeted.

The cancellation came after Sturgill Simpson's triumph at Americana Honors and Awards. He won Album of the Year for his record "Cuttin' Grass, Vol. 1 (The Butcher Shoppe Sessions)".

He joined other big winners such as Brandi Carlile who was named Artist of the Year.

Meanwhile, the late John Prine was posthumously awarded the Song of the Year prize for his track "I Remember Everything", which Brandi performed alongside Amanda Shires and Margo Price at the ceremony.