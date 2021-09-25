'RHOBH' Star Sutton Stracke Details Her Feud With Lisa Rinna Over Elton John's Oscars Party

Instagram/WENN/VALPO NNEWs Celebrity

The tension between the Bravo stars starts after Sutton claims on 'Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen' that Lisa and her husband Harry Hamlin didn't thank her for inviting them as her guests to Elton's annual bash.

AceShowbiz - "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star Sutton Stracke clarified her feud with Lisa Rinna regarding Elton John's Oscars party a few years ago. In a new interview, Sutton claimed that she didn't expect that it would escalate to a feud.

Speaking with Us Weekly on Friday, September 24, Sutton said, "I don't know it was going to blow up like this." She continued, "I don't know -- the things I say sometimes get [me] into trouble."

"I think maybe Lisa was missing my point," Sutton added. "My point was really that it doesn't matter -- when you're friends, it doesn't matter if you get a thank you note or not. Maybe Elton John did send her an invitation, but I paid for her seats."

She explained, "That's it. It's no big deal. I'm not mad at her for not sending me a thank you note. And I did also say on 'Watch What Happens Live' that, you know, maybe it was just miscommunication. It's not a big deal."

The tension between the Bravo stars started after Sutton told Andy Cohen in the Wednesday, September 22, episode of "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen" that Lisa and her husband Harry Hamlin never sent her a thank you card after being invited by Sutton as her guests to Elton's annual bash. Catching wind of the comments, Lisa fired back at Sutton on her Instagram Stories.

"We didn't come as your guests @suttonstracke," Lisa wrote at the time, adding, "@eltonjohn invited us to his event, you asked us to sit at your table. So we did. Let's just make that clear." The "Melrose Place" alum also mentioned that she has attended the "Rocket Man" singer's "fabulous" gala "for years."

However, Sutton insisted on "Watch What Happens Live" that she "actually bought those tickets for them." She also added that Rinna might not be aware of that fact, and therefore it was "a miscommunication."

Lisa didn't let the topic go easily as she posted a photo of her and Hamlin at the 2019 bash. "#tbt The Elton John Oscar Party February 25, 2019. Guests of Elton, not Sutton," she captioned the Instagram snap, which has since been removed from her page. "But I love that Sutton bought a table, and all of the money went to the @eltonjohn aids foundation. That's a good thing!"

In the new interview, Sutton to Us Weekly that she reached out to Lisa upon seeing the post in order to squash the drama. "I sent her a text just, like, you know, 'It's not a big deal.' But [it] seems [like] maybe it's a bigger deal for her," Sutton said.