Newly Engaged Kate Hudson Thinks Her Wedding Might End Up Being Kind of Big

When making an appearance on 'Watch What Happens Live', the 'Almost Famous' star admits she is still pinching herself over her new-fiance Danny Fujikawa's proposal.

Sep 25, 2021

AceShowbiz - Kate Hudson's wedding plans are still up in the air, two weeks after accepting new-fiance Danny Fujikawa's proposal.

The actress admits she hasn't even thought about her big day, because she's still pinching herself over her man's proposal.

"I'm really excited," she said during a Thursday night, September 23 appearance on "Watch What Happens Live". "I haven't really wrapped my head around the planning process of it. I think I'm just gonna invite the people that I love the most and I have a feeling it might end up being kind of big."

Kate announced her engagement to Danny on Instagram, five years after the pair started dating in late 2016. Alongside a picture of the two kissing and showing off her engagement ring, she wrote, "Let's go!"

In the comment section of Kate's post, friend Sara Foster hinted that the "How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days" actress had kept the happy news on the down low for a while. "Whoa. It's official Not gonna lie, been a hard secret to keep. I may have slipped and told a few people," the 40-year-old noted.

This will be the "Almost Famous" star's second marriage - she was previously wed to rocker Chris Robinson, the father of her 17-year-old son Ryder, from 2000 to 2007. Hudson was also engaged to Muse star Matthew Bellamy, the father of her son Bingham.

In late 2019, Kate shared her view of Danny whom at the time, she had been dating for around 3 years. Opening up about their relationship, she told Women's Health, "I've got the best man. It's the first time I feel like I have a real teammate in this. We're able to pick up where the other one has to leave off."

The 42-year-old elaborated, "If I have to go to a dinner meeting, he can be home. His number one priority is family. And when we have our disputes, I feel the thing that allows us to get through them is having the same ultimate goal, and that includes being in each other's life. It just feels so nice."