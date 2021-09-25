 
 

Billie Eilish and Blackpink Tapped for 'Dear Earth' Global Event

The 'Bury a Friend' hitmaker and the 'How You Like That' girl band have been tapped to feature in an upcoming online 'save the planet' event held by YouTube.

  • Sep 25, 2021

AceShowbiz - Billie Eilish and Blackpink are set to star in a new "save the planet" YouTube global event.

The multi-hour celebration, titled "Dear Earth", will also feature several world leaders, including former U.S. President Barack Obama, Pope Francis, and South African activist and former archbishop Desmond Tutu.

"Dear Earth" will "inspire and motivate audiences to create a better, healthier, existence for the planet.

The video special will be similar to the company's previous production, "Dear Class of 2020", which honoured U.S. high school and college students who missed out on graduation ceremonies last year due to the COVID pandemic, and will feature keynote addresses, musical performances, guest artists, and comedic shorts.

Jaden Smith, Brazilian singer Anitta, Dave stars Lil Dicky and GaTa, characters from "The Muppets", and another animated favourite, "SpongeBob SquarePants", are also due to appear.

"Dear Earth" will premiere on YouTube on 23 October (21).

Billie Eilish will also perform at the Global Citizen Live 24-hour event this coming weekend. She will be joined by the likes of Coldplay, The Fugees, Camila Cabello, Jennifer Lopez, Lizzo, Meek Mill, Shawn Mendes, Cyndi Lauper, Demi Lovato, Stevie Wonder, Duran Duran, H.E.R., and Kylie Minogue.

She is additionally a part of a star-studded line up at an event held by Audacy. She is tapped with Justin Bieber Shakira, Doja Cat, Lizzo, Machine Gun Kelly, Darius Rucker, Nelly, Glennon Doyle, Lil Nas X, Rage Against the Machine guitarist Tom Morello, and Bleachers star Jack Antonoff.

