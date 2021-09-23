Britney Spears Officially Files Documents to End Conservatorship

WENN Celebrity

The 'Gimme More' hitmaker has submitted legal request to officially terminate her conservatorship after estranged father agreed she was capable of handling her own affairs.

AceShowbiz - Britney Spears has filed court documents demanding an immediate end to her 13-year conservatorship.

The pop star's lawyer, Mathew Rosengart, has agreed with his client's father, Jamie, that there is no need for anyone to be responsible for Britney's financial decisions and wellbeing going forward.

Jamie recently agreed to step down as his daughter's conservator and called on the judge overseeing the case to end the agreement.

In legal documents, obtained by TMZ, Rosengart calls for the conservatorship to be terminated without any further medical evaluation, insisting his client's circumstances have changed since the restrictions were placed on her in 2008, following a very public meltdown, and now that Britney has been permitted to select her own lawyer, she clearly has the "capacity and capability" to "identify, engage, and instruct counsel of her own choice."

Rosengart parrots a statement made by Jamie's lawyers recently, adding, "If Ms. Spears wants to terminate the conservatorship and believes that she can handle her own life, Mr. Spears believes that she should get that chance."

Britney and her father are set to hammer out the details of his departure as conservator at a hearing next week (beg27Sep21).

Rosengart suggests a conservator of her estate should be appointed on a temporary basis to replace Jamie while a plan is put in place to end the conservatorship altogether, calling the arrangement a "Kafkaesque nightmare imposed upon her by her father" and insisting his client's "dignity and basic liberties" be restored.