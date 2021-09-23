 
 

Britney Spears Officially Files Documents to End Conservatorship

Britney Spears Officially Files Documents to End Conservatorship
WENN
Celebrity

The 'Gimme More' hitmaker has submitted legal request to officially terminate her conservatorship after estranged father agreed she was capable of handling her own affairs.

  • Sep 23, 2021

AceShowbiz - Britney Spears has filed court documents demanding an immediate end to her 13-year conservatorship.

The pop star's lawyer, Mathew Rosengart, has agreed with his client's father, Jamie, that there is no need for anyone to be responsible for Britney's financial decisions and wellbeing going forward.

Jamie recently agreed to step down as his daughter's conservator and called on the judge overseeing the case to end the agreement.

  See also...

In legal documents, obtained by TMZ, Rosengart calls for the conservatorship to be terminated without any further medical evaluation, insisting his client's circumstances have changed since the restrictions were placed on her in 2008, following a very public meltdown, and now that Britney has been permitted to select her own lawyer, she clearly has the "capacity and capability" to "identify, engage, and instruct counsel of her own choice."

Rosengart parrots a statement made by Jamie's lawyers recently, adding, "If Ms. Spears wants to terminate the conservatorship and believes that she can handle her own life, Mr. Spears believes that she should get that chance."

Britney and her father are set to hammer out the details of his departure as conservator at a hearing next week (beg27Sep21).

Rosengart suggests a conservator of her estate should be appointed on a temporary basis to replace Jamie while a plan is put in place to end the conservatorship altogether, calling the arrangement a "Kafkaesque nightmare imposed upon her by her father" and insisting his client's "dignity and basic liberties" be restored.

You can share this post!

Nicki Minaj and Husband Blasted by Sexual Assault Victim in First TV Interview
Related Posts
Britney Spears 'Back Already' on Instagram After A Week Hiatus: 'I Couldn't Stay Away' Too Long

Britney Spears 'Back Already' on Instagram After A Week Hiatus: 'I Couldn't Stay Away' Too Long

Britney Spears' Fiance Claims He Has 'No hard Feelings' About Octavia Spencer's Prenup Joke

Britney Spears' Fiance Claims He Has 'No hard Feelings' About Octavia Spencer's Prenup Joke

Britney Spears' Ex-Husband Jason Alexander Claims She Fakes Engagement to Sam Asghari

Britney Spears' Ex-Husband Jason Alexander Claims She Fakes Engagement to Sam Asghari

Britney's Fiance Sam Asghari: I Would Get My A** Kicked by My Family If I've Ever Mistreated Women

Britney's Fiance Sam Asghari: I Would Get My A** Kicked by My Family If I've Ever Mistreated Women

Most Read
Jordyn Woods and Amelia Hamlin Almost Naked in Barely-There Outfits
Celebrity

Jordyn Woods and Amelia Hamlin Almost Naked in Barely-There Outfits

Amelia Hamlin Apologizes to Dad Harry for Nipple-Baring Look as Mom Lisa Rinna Plays It Down

Amelia Hamlin Apologizes to Dad Harry for Nipple-Baring Look as Mom Lisa Rinna Plays It Down

JT Rumored to Be Pregnant With Lil Uzi Vert's Baby

JT Rumored to Be Pregnant With Lil Uzi Vert's Baby

'Elvira, Mistress of the Dark' Star Cassandra Peterson Confirms Sexuality, Reveals Secret Romance

'Elvira, Mistress of the Dark' Star Cassandra Peterson Confirms Sexuality, Reveals Secret Romance

Patti Labelle Heartbroken Over Death of Labelle Co-Founder Sarah Dash

Patti Labelle Heartbroken Over Death of Labelle Co-Founder Sarah Dash

Queen's Roger Taylor Believes John Deacon Never Recovered From Freddie Mercury's Death

Queen's Roger Taylor Believes John Deacon Never Recovered From Freddie Mercury's Death

Sukihana Alleges Beau Kill Bill Tried to Kill His Son and Baby Mama

Sukihana Alleges Beau Kill Bill Tried to Kill His Son and Baby Mama

Chelsea Handler Raves About Falling in Love With Her 'Best' Guy Weeks After Cozying Up to Jo Koy

Chelsea Handler Raves About Falling in Love With Her 'Best' Guy Weeks After Cozying Up to Jo Koy

Emmys 2021: Twitter Blasts Maskless Celebrities at the Event

Emmys 2021: Twitter Blasts Maskless Celebrities at the Event

Wrestling Star Daffney Unger's Death Officially Ruled Suicide by Gunshot

Wrestling Star Daffney Unger's Death Officially Ruled Suicide by Gunshot

Meek Mill Allegedly Broke Into and Vandalized Nicki Minaj's House After Their Split

Meek Mill Allegedly Broke Into and Vandalized Nicki Minaj's House After Their Split

Jimmy Kimmel All Smiles While Dancing With Daughter at Her Wedding

Jimmy Kimmel All Smiles While Dancing With Daughter at Her Wedding

Nicki Minaj's Mom Posts God Is the Only Judge Amid Backlash Over the Rapper's Vaccine Stance

Nicki Minaj's Mom Posts God Is the Only Judge Amid Backlash Over the Rapper's Vaccine Stance