Meghan Trainor 'Not Ashamed' About Taking Antidepressants as She Feels 'Mentally and Physically Ill'

People Magazine/Nolwen Cifuentes Celebrity

The 'All About That Bass' hitmaker opens up on her struggle with panic disorder and reveals she is on medication and seeks therapy to combat her mental health issues.

Sep 23, 2021

AceShowbiz - Meghan Trainor is battling panic disorder with antidepressants and therapy.

The singer suffered her first panic attack in December 2016 while announcing the 2017 Grammy nominees live on TV with Gayle King, and had to pull out of an interview because she was so upset.

"I was vibrating," she tells People. "I felt like I was going to pass out on live television. I was like, 'What's happening? I must be dying.' As soon as they said 'Cut,' I went offstage and was (gasping for air) in front of everyone."

She was diagnosed with panic disorder months later after a series of attacks following a second surgery for vocal cord haemorrhaging.

"I was in a dark place...," the "All About That Bass" singer explains. "Mentally and physically I felt ill."

"Some nights I remember I ate a bunch of food, then I got scared, and I was like, 'I need to go to the emergency room because I'm allergic to what I just ate.' The doctor came in, looked really sad, and was like, 'Have you ever heard of a panic attack?' I was like, 'No, no, no, I'm having an allergic reaction. If you just look in the back of my throat, it's closing.' That was my first lesson on what a panic attack can do to you."

Trainor consulted a psychiatrist, who turned her on to medication to help her control her panic attacks.

"Everything just got quiet, and I was back to my normal self," she says. "I'm not ashamed to say I'm on antidepressants. That medicine saved me, saved my life, saved my career. I'm back better than ever... I'm in the best place of my life."