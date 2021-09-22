Blackbear Expecting Another Baby Boy, a Year After Welcoming First Son

Instagram Celebrity

The 'IDFC' singer is set to become a father of two as he confirms that fiance Michele Maturo is pregnant with their second baby, a year after their first child was born.

Sep 22, 2021

AceShowbiz - Singer Blackbear and fiance Michele Maturo are expecting their second child together.

The pair announced the happy news on their social media accounts on Monday (20Sep21) as Maturo stripped off to display her burgeoning bump in a nude selfie.

"It's true round two," she wrote alongside the post, which included a sonogram snap of the tot.

Blackbear, real name Matthew Musto, shared the same sonogram on his Instagram and Twitter accounts, and revealed the couple is expecting another son.

"Wavy new baby boy otw (on the way)," he wrote.

The "IDFC" singer and Michele welcomed first son, Midnight Thomas, in January 2020.

The musician previously opened up on life after becoming a father. "It made me take my life a little more seriously," he said before quipping, "I definitely have a better sleep schedule too."

In an interview with Grammy, he elaborated further, "It wakes me up in the morning. It's a reason to keep going and to keep showing up for myself and to be a good example for my son."

"I just want to be the kind of dad that shows him how to be a man and how to take care of business and really just trust in yourself and trust in the process. I wanna set a good example, and I think that's what it's done for me."