 
 

Blackbear Expecting Another Baby Boy, a Year After Welcoming First Son

Blackbear Expecting Another Baby Boy, a Year After Welcoming First Son
Instagram
Celebrity

The 'IDFC' singer is set to become a father of two as he confirms that fiance Michele Maturo is pregnant with their second baby, a year after their first child was born.

  • Sep 22, 2021

AceShowbiz - Singer Blackbear and fiance Michele Maturo are expecting their second child together.

The pair announced the happy news on their social media accounts on Monday (20Sep21) as Maturo stripped off to display her burgeoning bump in a nude selfie.

"It's true round two," she wrote alongside the post, which included a sonogram snap of the tot.

Blackbear, real name Matthew Musto, shared the same sonogram on his Instagram and Twitter accounts, and revealed the couple is expecting another son.

"Wavy new baby boy otw (on the way)," he wrote.

  See also...

The "IDFC" singer and Michele welcomed first son, Midnight Thomas, in January 2020.

The musician previously opened up on life after becoming a father. "It made me take my life a little more seriously," he said before quipping, "I definitely have a better sleep schedule too."

In an interview with Grammy, he elaborated further, "It wakes me up in the morning. It's a reason to keep going and to keep showing up for myself and to be a good example for my son."

"I just want to be the kind of dad that shows him how to be a man and how to take care of business and really just trust in yourself and trust in the process. I wanna set a good example, and I think that's what it's done for me."

You can share this post!

Letitia Wright 'Fine and Ready to Go' After 'Little Bit of a Fall' on Set of 'Black Panther' Sequel

Kaiser Chiefs' Ricky Wilson Slams Anti-Vaxxers After He's Booed at Music Festival
Most Read
Jordyn Woods and Amelia Hamlin Almost Naked in Barely-There Outfits
Celebrity

Jordyn Woods and Amelia Hamlin Almost Naked in Barely-There Outfits

Amelia Hamlin Apologizes to Dad Harry for Nipple-Baring Look as Mom Lisa Rinna Plays It Down

Amelia Hamlin Apologizes to Dad Harry for Nipple-Baring Look as Mom Lisa Rinna Plays It Down

JT Rumored to Be Pregnant With Lil Uzi Vert's Baby

JT Rumored to Be Pregnant With Lil Uzi Vert's Baby

Jean Smart Struggles to Cope With Husband's Death

Jean Smart Struggles to Cope With Husband's Death

Chris Rock Diagnosed With Covid Despite Being Vaccinated

Chris Rock Diagnosed With Covid Despite Being Vaccinated

Patti Labelle Heartbroken Over Death of Labelle Co-Founder Sarah Dash

Patti Labelle Heartbroken Over Death of Labelle Co-Founder Sarah Dash

Emmys 2021: Twitter Blasts Maskless Celebrities at the Event

Emmys 2021: Twitter Blasts Maskless Celebrities at the Event

Queen's Roger Taylor Believes John Deacon Never Recovered From Freddie Mercury's Death

Queen's Roger Taylor Believes John Deacon Never Recovered From Freddie Mercury's Death

Nicki Minaj's Mom Posts God Is the Only Judge Amid Backlash Over the Rapper's Vaccine Stance

Nicki Minaj's Mom Posts God Is the Only Judge Amid Backlash Over the Rapper's Vaccine Stance

Jimmy Kimmel All Smiles While Dancing With Daughter at Her Wedding

Jimmy Kimmel All Smiles While Dancing With Daughter at Her Wedding

Ten Celebrities Who Dated a Fan

Ten Celebrities Who Dated a Fan

Anthony Davis Serenades Longtime Partner Marlen P at Their Wedding

Anthony Davis Serenades Longtime Partner Marlen P at Their Wedding

Meek Mill Allegedly Broke Into and Vandalized Nicki Minaj's House After Their Split

Meek Mill Allegedly Broke Into and Vandalized Nicki Minaj's House After Their Split