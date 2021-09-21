 
 

Idris Elba Looks Energized at London Party Days After 'Unfortunate Isolation Circumstances'

Idris Elba Looks Energized at London Party Days After 'Unfortunate Isolation Circumstances'
The 'Luther' star attends the British Vogue x Tiffany & Co. fashion and film party with wife Sabrina four days after pulling out of his co-hosting duty at the Rated Awards.

AceShowbiz - Idris Elba's latest brush with COVID-19 was short-lived - he was back on the arm of his wife for a Vogue party on Monday, September 20, four days after pulling out of co-hosting an awards show.

The movie star had to be replaced as the MC of the Rated Awards in London on Thursday, September 16 due to "unfortunate isolation circumstances" and actor Michael Dapaah stepped in at the last minute to front the virtual show with model Jourdan Dunn.

A tired Elba appeared at the top of the show in a skit, during which the actor pleaded with Dapaah to take his place.

But a weekend of rest appears to have done Idris the world of good and he was out at the British Vogue x Tiffany & Co. fashion and film party in London on Monday night with his wife Sabrina, looking healthy and energized.

The actor has yet to offer up details about what looks like his latest COVID battle and his representatives haven't responded to requests for comment.

Elba and his wife were among the first celebrities to test positive for the coronavirus in March 2020, and he struggled with COVID during a lengthy quarantine.

They were, however, accused of lying of the diagnosis. Of the "stupid" conspiracy theories, Idris and Sabrina admitted it only made their recovery harder. He added, "The aftermath was really soul-destroying. The last year has been a travesty. We feel very lucky we came out with our health and our beating hearts but there was a real recovery process that was difficult... I'm really lucky though because I had my partner with me who was there for every second."

