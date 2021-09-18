 
 

'Shang-Chi' and Simu Liu Facing Ban in China After He's Accused of Being Disrespectful

'Shang-Chi' and Simu Liu Facing Ban in China After He's Accused of Being Disrespectful
Marvel Studios
Movie

The 'Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings' and the leading actor may be blocked in the world's largest film market following his controversial remarks about China.

  • Sep 18, 2021

AceShowbiz - "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" could be banned in China.

The new Marvel movie has already been praised for its exploration and representation of Asian culture, but may not be released in the world's largest film market, according to Variety.

The movie - which stars Simu Liu as Shang-Chi - could be banned after the actor was accused by social media users of being insulting towards China.

Simu, 32 - who was born in China but moved to Canada at the age of five - previously reflected on his family's immigrant background in a video celebrating Canada's 150th anniversary.

He said, "When I was young, my parents would tell me these stories about growing up in Communist China where you had people dying of starvation."

  See also...

"They lived in the third world. They thought of Canada as this pipe dream, as this place where they could go to be free and to create a better life for their kid."

The comments may prompt the movie to be banned in the world's most populous country, and Simu could also face a lengthy ban from the Chinese film market.

Meanwhile, Simu Liu was propelled to new heights following the huge success of the movie in U.S.

"It is such a massive dream come true but my life has changed incredibly," he previously said. "I go to the theatre now... I was trying to watch Free Guy the other day. I was just walking through the theatre with my popcorn and people were just like (freaking out)."

"It's definitely a lot to get used to but, oh my God, what an incredible moment."

You can share this post!

Scarface's New Kidney 'Working Great' Following Transplant From Son

Rose McGowan Supports Nicki Minaj Amid Controversy Over Vaccine Impotency Claims
Related Posts
'Shang-Chi' Holds Atop Box Office in Second Week as 'Malignant' Fails to Scare Up

'Shang-Chi' Holds Atop Box Office in Second Week as 'Malignant' Fails to Scare Up

Box Office: 'Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings' Shatters All-Time Labor Day Record

Box Office: 'Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings' Shatters All-Time Labor Day Record

'Shang-Chi' Has Been on Marvel's 'Wishlist' for Long Time, Kevin Feige Says

'Shang-Chi' Has Been on Marvel's 'Wishlist' for Long Time, Kevin Feige Says

'Shang-Chi' Director Determined to 'Surprise' Fans With Funny and Outgoing Superhero

'Shang-Chi' Director Determined to 'Surprise' Fans With Funny and Outgoing Superhero

Most Read
Gabrielle Union Regrets Failing to Herself and Her Character on 'Bring It On'
Movie

Gabrielle Union Regrets Failing to Herself and Her Character on 'Bring It On'

'Twins' Sequel Sets Tracy Morgan as Danny DeVito and Arnold Schwarzenegger's Lost Sibling

'Twins' Sequel Sets Tracy Morgan as Danny DeVito and Arnold Schwarzenegger's Lost Sibling

Crewmember of Kevin Hart's Movie 'Me Time' Gravely Injured After 'Long Fall' on Set

Crewmember of Kevin Hart's Movie 'Me Time' Gravely Injured After 'Long Fall' on Set

Andrew Garfield Insists Leaked Photo of Him on 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' Set Is Fake

Andrew Garfield Insists Leaked Photo of Him on 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' Set Is Fake

Dominic Sherwood Fronts Reboot of Arnold Schwarzenegger's 'Eraser'

Dominic Sherwood Fronts Reboot of Arnold Schwarzenegger's 'Eraser'

Kristin Chenoweth Treats Broadway Fans to a Surprise at 'Wicked' Re-Opening

Kristin Chenoweth Treats Broadway Fans to a Surprise at 'Wicked' Re-Opening

Orlando Bloom Tries to Wreck Leslie Odom Jr.'s Marriage in 'Needle in a Timestack' Teaser Trailer

Orlando Bloom Tries to Wreck Leslie Odom Jr.'s Marriage in 'Needle in a Timestack' Teaser Trailer

'The Bodyguard' Gets Remake, Anthony Mackie Lands Lead Role in Video Game Adaptation

'The Bodyguard' Gets Remake, Anthony Mackie Lands Lead Role in Video Game Adaptation

Lizzo Campaigns for Chance to Star Opposite Chris Evans in 'The Bodyguard' Remake

Lizzo Campaigns for Chance to Star Opposite Chris Evans in 'The Bodyguard' Remake

Sylvester Stallone Puts 'Rocky' and 'Rambo' Memorabilia Up for Auction

Sylvester Stallone Puts 'Rocky' and 'Rambo' Memorabilia Up for Auction

'Shang-Chi' and Simu Liu Facing Ban in China After He's Accused of Being Disrespectful

'Shang-Chi' and Simu Liu Facing Ban in China After He's Accused of Being Disrespectful