'Shang-Chi' and Simu Liu Facing Ban in China After He's Accused of Being Disrespectful

The 'Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings' and the leading actor may be blocked in the world's largest film market following his controversial remarks about China.

Sep 18, 2021

AceShowbiz - "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" could be banned in China.

The new Marvel movie has already been praised for its exploration and representation of Asian culture, but may not be released in the world's largest film market, according to Variety.

The movie - which stars Simu Liu as Shang-Chi - could be banned after the actor was accused by social media users of being insulting towards China.

Simu, 32 - who was born in China but moved to Canada at the age of five - previously reflected on his family's immigrant background in a video celebrating Canada's 150th anniversary.

He said, "When I was young, my parents would tell me these stories about growing up in Communist China where you had people dying of starvation."

"They lived in the third world. They thought of Canada as this pipe dream, as this place where they could go to be free and to create a better life for their kid."

The comments may prompt the movie to be banned in the world's most populous country, and Simu could also face a lengthy ban from the Chinese film market.

Meanwhile, Simu Liu was propelled to new heights following the huge success of the movie in U.S.

"It is such a massive dream come true but my life has changed incredibly," he previously said. "I go to the theatre now... I was trying to watch Free Guy the other day. I was just walking through the theatre with my popcorn and people were just like (freaking out)."

"It's definitely a lot to get used to but, oh my God, what an incredible moment."