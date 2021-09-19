 
 

Ed Sheeran Maps Out European Tour Dates for 2022

Ed Sheeran Maps Out European Tour Dates for 2022
Instagram
Music

The 'Bad Habits' singer is scheduled to kick off the European leg of his Mathematics tour in 2022 and include three live shows at Wembley Stadium in London.

  • Sep 19, 2021

AceShowbiz - Ed Sheeran is set to tour the U.K., Ireland, central Europe and Scandinavia in 2022.

The 30-year-old pop star is poised to release his long-awaited fourth studio album, "=", later this year (21), and he's now announced details of his Mathematics Tour plans, which will include three shows at London's Wembley Stadium.

The upcoming tour - which will see Ed perform all of his new material in front of fans for the first time - is set to kick off in Cork, Ireland, on 28 April (22).

Ed will then perform shows in Limerick and Belfast, before appearing at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff and the Stadium of Light in Sunderland.

The "Perfect" hitmaker has also scheduled shows for the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, Hampden Park in Glasgow and at Wembley.

  See also...

Fans who attend the gigs will get to experience Ed's new production set-up.

The chart-topping star - who is one of the world's best-selling musicians - will also perform in Germany, Belgium, the Netherlands and France in July, before he heads to Denmark, Sweden, Finland and Poland the following month.

The Mathematics Tour tour concludes in September, when Ed is scheduled to perform in Vienna, Munich, Zurich and Frankfurt, when he'll perform the last show at the Deutsche Bank Park on 23 September (22).

The gigs will mark Ed's first stadium shows since his record-breaking Divide Tour, which became the most-attended and highest-grossing tour of all time in 2019.

General sale for all territories will begin on 25 September.

You can share this post!

Jean Smart Struggles to Cope With Husband's Death

Bring Me the Horizon's Frontman Confronts Inner Demons in New Single
Related Posts
Ed Sheeran Says American Awards Shows Are Filled With Resentment and Hatred After MTV VMAs

Ed Sheeran Says American Awards Shows Are Filled With Resentment and Hatred After MTV VMAs

Ed Sheeran Reveals Plans to Send Sam Smith NSFW Gift

Ed Sheeran Reveals Plans to Send Sam Smith NSFW Gift

Ed Sheeran Baffled to Find Stormzy's Driving License in His House

Ed Sheeran Baffled to Find Stormzy's Driving License in His House

Ed Sheeran and Alicia Keys Added as MTV VMAs Performers After Lorde and Nicki Minaj Cancellations

Ed Sheeran and Alicia Keys Added as MTV VMAs Performers After Lorde and Nicki Minaj Cancellations

Most Read
Lil Nas X's 'THATS WHAT I WANT' Music Video Shows Him Crying in Wedding Dress in Church
Music

Lil Nas X's 'THATS WHAT I WANT' Music Video Shows Him Crying in Wedding Dress in Church

Justin Bieber Collects Another One-Billion-View Video on YouTube With 'Let Me Love You'

Justin Bieber Collects Another One-Billion-View Video on YouTube With 'Let Me Love You'

Lil Nas X Applauded by Kid Cudi for Breaking Down 'Homophobic Cloud Over Hip-Hop'

Lil Nas X Applauded by Kid Cudi for Breaking Down 'Homophobic Cloud Over Hip-Hop'

Mac Miller's Mixtape Heading to Streamer

Mac Miller's Mixtape Heading to Streamer

Lil Nas X Filming Himself in Labor Ahead of 'Montero' Album Release

Lil Nas X Filming Himself in Labor Ahead of 'Montero' Album Release

Frank Ocean Working on Comeback Album

Frank Ocean Working on Comeback Album

Lady GaGa Showers Tony Bennett With Love Ahead of Release of Their Last Album Together

Lady GaGa Showers Tony Bennett With Love Ahead of Release of Their Last Album Together

Elton John Filled With 'Great Sadness' as He Delays Tour After Injuring His Hip

Elton John Filled With 'Great Sadness' as He Delays Tour After Injuring His Hip

Ronnie Wood Digging Up 'Timeless Gems' From Rolling Stones and The Faces During Lockdown

Ronnie Wood Digging Up 'Timeless Gems' From Rolling Stones and The Faces During Lockdown

Vengaboys Would Love to Have Charli XCX on '1999' Cover

Vengaboys Would Love to Have Charli XCX on '1999' Cover

Taylor Swift Releases New Version of 'Wildest Dreams' and Rules iTunes Chart

Taylor Swift Releases New Version of 'Wildest Dreams' and Rules iTunes Chart

Stormzy Helps Aspiring Musician Following Supermarket Encounter

Stormzy Helps Aspiring Musician Following Supermarket Encounter

Jade Thirlwall Fires Back at Noel Gallagher After Little Mix Were Dissed Over Brit Award Win

Jade Thirlwall Fires Back at Noel Gallagher After Little Mix Were Dissed Over Brit Award Win