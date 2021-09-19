 
 

Pele's Daughter Insists He's Recovering Well Despite Suffering 'Step Back' After Colon Tumor Surgery

The iconic Brazilian soccer star has sparked concerns after he returned to intensive care unit in a Sao Paulo hospital following a surgery due to colon tumor.

  • Sep 19, 2021

AceShowbiz - Soccer legend Pele is back in hospital three days after he was sent home following surgery to remove a tumour in his colon.

The Brazilian star underwent surgery on 4 September (21) and was released from intensive care on Wednesday (15Sep21).

However, two days later his daughter Kely Nascimento confirmed her dad, real name Edson Arantes do Nascimento, had suffered "a little step back," as she confirmed reports he was in intensive care at a Sao Paulo hospital.

Taking to Instagram, Kely wrote in Portuguese and English, "I don't know what is going on with the rumors out there but my DMs (direct messages) are booming!!!"

"There's already a lot of anxiety roaming the world these days and we don't want to be the reason for more."

Kely explained her father is "recovering well and within normal range. Promise!"

"The normal recovery scenario for a man of his age, after an operation like this, is sometimes two steps forward and one step back," she shared.

"Yesterday he was tired and took a little step back. Today he took two forwards!"

She also thanked the "brilliant" medical team at Albert Einstein Israelite Hospital.

According to ESPN Brasil, he was suffering from acid reflux, with representatives confirming the sportsman "presented a brief respiratory instability" and was admitted to an ICU as a "preventive measure."

After he was stabilized, he was moved to "semi-intensive care" and is now "stable from a cardiovascular and respiratory point of view."

