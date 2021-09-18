 
 

Tom Parker Determined Not to Let Cancer 'Consume' His Life

Tom Parker Determined Not to Let Cancer 'Consume' His Life
Instagram
Celebrity

The Wanted star talks about his struggle with cancer, saying he is doing his best to ignore the illness because he doesn't want it to 'consume' his life.

  • Sep 18, 2021

AceShowbiz - Tom Parker is doing his best to "ignore" his cancer.

The Wanted star was diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumour almost a year ago, but he told BBC Breakfast that he isn't living his life waiting to die. Instead, he doesn't "pay it any attention."

"It's not that I'm ignoring cancer but I just don't want to pay it any attention," he explained. "The more attention you pay it, the more it consumes your life and I don't want to consume my life. I've got kids, I've got family. So I just try and just ignore it as much as possible."

  See also...

Tom will be performing with his The Wanted bandmates for the first time in more than seven years at a special Stand Up to Cancer concert on Monday (20Sep21).

He's been undergoing chemotherapy and 30 rounds of radiation to try and shrink the tumour, but one of the side effects of the intense course of treatment is a limit in his movement on his left hand side.

"That's hard at times, when you've (got) stilted walking and you can't move your arm properly," he explained. "I was a bit of live wire on stage. So this time it's probably going to be a little calmer. But The Wanted were never really known for their dancing."

But he kept positive attitude. He said his condition was "stable with a slight reduction" to his tumor following treatment.

You can share this post!

Amy Winehouse's Outfit From Final Performance Up for Auction

Daniel Craig Gets Emotional as He Bids Farewell to James Bond on Set of 'No Time to Die'
Related Posts
Tom Parker Touched by Rod Stewart's Heartfelt Message Amid Cancer Battle

Tom Parker Touched by Rod Stewart's Heartfelt Message Amid Cancer Battle

Tom Parker Gives Update on His Condition After Last Few Days of 'Dread and Worry' Amid Cancer Battle

Tom Parker Gives Update on His Condition After Last Few Days of 'Dread and Worry' Amid Cancer Battle

Tom Parker Plans to Have More Children With Wife Amid Battle With Brain Cancer

Tom Parker Plans to Have More Children With Wife Amid Battle With Brain Cancer

Tom Parker Vows to Not Feeling Sorry for Himself Amid Battle With Stage 4 Brain Cancer

Tom Parker Vows to Not Feeling Sorry for Himself Amid Battle With Stage 4 Brain Cancer

Most Read
Gary Owen Announces He and Tiffany Haddish Are 'Parents' of Twins
Celebrity

Gary Owen Announces He and Tiffany Haddish Are 'Parents' of Twins

Rick Ross Celebrates Son's 16th Birthday by Giving Him Wingstop Franchise

Rick Ross Celebrates Son's 16th Birthday by Giving Him Wingstop Franchise

Erica Mena Calls Safaree Samuels 'Desperate' After He Allegedly Sends Flower to IG Model

Erica Mena Calls Safaree Samuels 'Desperate' After He Allegedly Sends Flower to IG Model

Bow Wow Shows Support to Erica Mena After She Admits to Taking a Loss Amid Safaree Samuels Divorce

Bow Wow Shows Support to Erica Mena After She Admits to Taking a Loss Amid Safaree Samuels Divorce

Troye Sivan Strips Down to G-String in Behind-the-Scenes Pic of His Met Gala Look

Troye Sivan Strips Down to G-String in Behind-the-Scenes Pic of His Met Gala Look

Gabrielle Union Claims Her 'Terrifying' Encounter With Racists in Croatia Left Her 'Numb'

Gabrielle Union Claims Her 'Terrifying' Encounter With Racists in Croatia Left Her 'Numb'

Gabrielle Union 'Broken Into Pieces' Knowing Dwyane Wade Had a Child With Another Woman

Gabrielle Union 'Broken Into Pieces' Knowing Dwyane Wade Had a Child With Another Woman

Ashanti Says She's Already Taken as She Responds to Nelly Reconciliation Rumors

Ashanti Says She's Already Taken as She Responds to Nelly Reconciliation Rumors

Kym Whitley Admits to Mistaking Marlon Wayans' Junk for 'Small Bat'

Kym Whitley Admits to Mistaking Marlon Wayans' Junk for 'Small Bat'

Wendy Williams Allegedly Rushed to Hospital for 'Psychiatric Services' After COVID Diagnosis

Wendy Williams Allegedly Rushed to Hospital for 'Psychiatric Services' After COVID Diagnosis

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Unfazed by Selena Gomez Fans' Taunt at Met Gala

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Unfazed by Selena Gomez Fans' Taunt at Met Gala

Nicki Minaj Tells Meghan McCain to 'Eat S**t' for Criticizing Her COVID-19 Vaccine Stance

Nicki Minaj Tells Meghan McCain to 'Eat S**t' for Criticizing Her COVID-19 Vaccine Stance

Kim Kardashian Reveals Daughter North Resents Her Siblings

Kim Kardashian Reveals Daughter North Resents Her Siblings