Daniel Craig Gets Emotional as He Bids Farewell to James Bond on Set of 'No Time to Die'

The farewell speech delivered by the 'No Time to Die' actor on the movie set has hit the web, showing the 007 depicter thank the crew members before his departure.

  • Sep 18, 2021

AceShowbiz - Daniel Craig's moving farewell speech to the cast and crew of "No Time to Die", his last outing as super-spy James Bond, has been leaked in a video shared on Twitter on Friday (17Sep21).

In the clip, Craig marks his last day on his fifth and last 007 film by thanking everyone who had worked with him on the franchise over the years - from his first outing in 2006's "Casino Royale" to the upcoming blockbuster, delayed multiple times by the COVID crisis, which will finally be released in the U.K. on 30 September and in the U.S. on 8 October.

"A lot of people here worked on five pictures with me, and I know there's a lot of things said about what I think about these films or all of those, whatever," he quips in the footage.

"But I've loved every single second of these movies, and especially this one because I've gotten up every morning and I've had the chance to work with you guys. And that has been one of the greatest honours of my life," he continues as the crowd breaks into applause.

The tuxedo-clad star then pats his chest and appears close to tears as he finishes the address with a hands-clasped salute.

The star was referencing disparaging remarks he has made previously, noting in 2015 he would rather "slit his wrists" than play Bond again, before signing on for "No Time to Die".

Eagle-eyed fans have realised the clip has likely been copied from new Apple TV+ documentary, "Being James Bond", out now on Apple TV+.

