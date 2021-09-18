 
 

Nene Leakes Gets Makeover as She Starts 'New Normal' After Husband's Death

Nene Leakes Gets Makeover as She Starts 'New Normal' After Husband's Death
Instagram
Celebrity

The 'Real Housewives of Atlanta' member goes back to blonde after playing 'in dark hair long enough' as she adjusts to a new life following husband Gregg's passing.

  • Sep 18, 2021

AceShowbiz - Nene Leakes is "adjusting to a new normal" following her husband Gregg's death earlier this month (Sep21).

The U.S. reality TV regular updated her fans on how she's doing after Gregg lost his cancer battle on 1 September, explaining that she's decided to swap up her dark her for lighter locks.

"So I played in dark hair long enough. Now that I'm having to adjust to my new life. My new normal. I thought I'd go back to blonde," she said on her Instagram Story on Thursday (16Sep21).

NeNe also explained that she's got a strong support system in place when it comes to helping her deal with her spouse's death.

  See also...

"I have a whole group of people that's coming to my house everyday doing different stuff with me. So. Trying to keep my mind off of... you know. Events that recently happened," she said. "Love you guys. I'm OK and I'm pushing through."

"I have good days and bad days," she continued. "They said it's normal. So, some days I'm up. Some days I'm down. Today I felt like going to the salon. So. That was good. I normally don't go to the salon. I usually have people come to my house. Today, I decided to drive to the salon and actually sit in the salon with other women. And that was good to be around other people."

NeNe also thanked her followers for "all of the condolences and all of the sweet comments. Thank you."

Gregg and NeNe married in 1997 but they divorced in 2011, only to get back together and remarry in 2013.

You can share this post!

'Shang-Chi' and Simu Liu Facing Ban in China After He's Accused of Being Disrespectful

Lady GaGa's Dog Walker Recalls Dying in Hospital After Serious Injuries in Dognapping
Related Posts
NeNe Leakes Hosts Life Celebration for Husband Gregg Nearly One Week After His Death

NeNe Leakes Hosts Life Celebration for Husband Gregg Nearly One Week After His Death

NeNe Leakes Pays Tribute to Late Husband Gregg With Heartfelt Dancing Video

NeNe Leakes Pays Tribute to Late Husband Gregg With Heartfelt Dancing Video

NeNe Leakes Mourning Death of Cancer-Stricken Husband

NeNe Leakes Mourning Death of Cancer-Stricken Husband

NeNe Leakes' Son Encourages Fans to 'Create Memories' With Loved Ones Amid Dad's Cancer Battle

NeNe Leakes' Son Encourages Fans to 'Create Memories' With Loved Ones Amid Dad's Cancer Battle

Most Read
Gary Owen Announces He and Tiffany Haddish Are 'Parents' of Twins
Celebrity

Gary Owen Announces He and Tiffany Haddish Are 'Parents' of Twins

Rick Ross Celebrates Son's 16th Birthday by Giving Him Wingstop Franchise

Rick Ross Celebrates Son's 16th Birthday by Giving Him Wingstop Franchise

Erica Mena Calls Safaree Samuels 'Desperate' After He Allegedly Sends Flower to IG Model

Erica Mena Calls Safaree Samuels 'Desperate' After He Allegedly Sends Flower to IG Model

Bow Wow Shows Support to Erica Mena After She Admits to Taking a Loss Amid Safaree Samuels Divorce

Bow Wow Shows Support to Erica Mena After She Admits to Taking a Loss Amid Safaree Samuels Divorce

Troye Sivan Strips Down to G-String in Behind-the-Scenes Pic of His Met Gala Look

Troye Sivan Strips Down to G-String in Behind-the-Scenes Pic of His Met Gala Look

Gabrielle Union Claims Her 'Terrifying' Encounter With Racists in Croatia Left Her 'Numb'

Gabrielle Union Claims Her 'Terrifying' Encounter With Racists in Croatia Left Her 'Numb'

Gabrielle Union 'Broken Into Pieces' Knowing Dwyane Wade Had a Child With Another Woman

Gabrielle Union 'Broken Into Pieces' Knowing Dwyane Wade Had a Child With Another Woman

Khloe Kardashian Labeled 'Cheap' After Commenting on Tristan Thompson's Shirtless Pic

Khloe Kardashian Labeled 'Cheap' After Commenting on Tristan Thompson's Shirtless Pic

Former Super Bowl Champ Kevin Faulk Mourns Death of 19-Year-Old Daughter

Former Super Bowl Champ Kevin Faulk Mourns Death of 19-Year-Old Daughter

Ashanti Says She's Already Taken as She Responds to Nelly Reconciliation Rumors

Ashanti Says She's Already Taken as She Responds to Nelly Reconciliation Rumors

Wendy Williams Allegedly Rushed to Hospital for 'Psychiatric Services' After COVID Diagnosis

Wendy Williams Allegedly Rushed to Hospital for 'Psychiatric Services' After COVID Diagnosis

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Unfazed by Selena Gomez Fans' Taunt at Met Gala

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Unfazed by Selena Gomez Fans' Taunt at Met Gala

Nicki Minaj Tells Meghan McCain to 'Eat S**t' for Criticizing Her COVID-19 Vaccine Stance

Nicki Minaj Tells Meghan McCain to 'Eat S**t' for Criticizing Her COVID-19 Vaccine Stance