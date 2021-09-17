 
 

Nikita Dragun Backpedaling on Attempt to Expose Tyga: Don't Sexualize Trans Women

Nikita Dragun Backpedaling on Attempt to Expose Tyga: Don't Sexualize Trans Women
Instagram/WENN/Instar
Celebrity

After coming under fire for allegedly trying to out the 'Rack City' rapper, the YouTube star insists that she didn't insinuate that they hooked up and that trans women 'can be friends with dudes.'

  • Sep 17, 2021

AceShowbiz - Nikita Dragun has seemingly changed her attitude toward Tyga. After apparently trying to expose the rapper in her music video for "D.I.C.K.", she has denied that she ever insinuated he is gay.

On Thursday, September 16, Nikita teased her upcoming song with a teaser video which features some celebrity lookalikes. However, it was a screenshot of her alleged DM from Tyga that raised eyebrow. In the redacted message, Blac Chyna's baby daddy allegedly wrote to the trans star, "Text me."

Catching wind of this, Tyga was quick to clarify as he responded to the uproar on Twitter. "My company shot and directed a music video for her a while back that never dropped .Not sure why she added my likeness to this," he explained, before advising his followers, "Ladies and gentlemen clout kills."

  See also...

Many have since come to Tyga's defense and blasted Nikita for seemingly trying to out the ex-boyfriend of Kylie Jenner. "All this energy should've gone in making a better song to be honest," one person said of the YouTube star. "She's pretty and all that but the music is not giving."

Another echoed the sentiment, "Even if he was tryna talk to her, I still think it's distasteful to try to put someone on blast. Now no one wants to mess with you because you're messy." A third slammed Nikita, "He didn't mis gender her….but she 'mis sexual orientated' him…..For likes, clout, and views….where is the outrage? cuz it's out of line to be outing anyone that has not come out the closet or even stated they are 'gay'….so many people commit suicide for acts like this where is the outrage for this?"

Following the backlash, Nikita later denied that she ever insinuated she hooked up with Tyga. Blaming the critics for misinterpreting her message in the clip, she claimed on her Story, "and no. I didn't not hookup with all the people in the video."

"Y'all are so quick to sexualize Trans Women…," she went on stressing, "we can be friends with dudes. it is U who put the narrative that a man will only want to be with a Trans woman for sex."

You can share this post!

Asian Doll Deletes Social Media Accounts After Misgendering Nikita Dragun in Transphobic Message

Kim Kardashian Thinks Kourtney and Travis Barker's PDA Is Too Much But 'Cute'
Related Posts
Nikita Dragun Slams 'False Narrative' Alleging She's Preying on 18-Year-Old Alejandro Rosario

Nikita Dragun Slams 'False Narrative' Alleging She's Preying on 18-Year-Old Alejandro Rosario

Nikita Dragun Defends Herself After Joking About What Race She Should Be Today

Nikita Dragun Defends Herself After Joking About What Race She Should Be Today

This is Nikita Dragun's Response to Saweetie Shading Her

This is Nikita Dragun's Response to Saweetie Shading Her

Trans Model Hits Back at Victoria's Secret in Most Epic Way Possible

Trans Model Hits Back at Victoria's Secret in Most Epic Way Possible

Most Read
Rick Ross Celebrates Son's 16th Birthday by Giving Him Wingstop Franchise
Celebrity

Rick Ross Celebrates Son's 16th Birthday by Giving Him Wingstop Franchise

Savannah Guthrie Loses Her Cool When Sitting Next to Brad Pitt and Bradley Cooper at US Open

Savannah Guthrie Loses Her Cool When Sitting Next to Brad Pitt and Bradley Cooper at US Open

Troye Sivan Strips Down to G-String in Behind-the-Scenes Pic of His Met Gala Look

Troye Sivan Strips Down to G-String in Behind-the-Scenes Pic of His Met Gala Look

Gabrielle Union Claims Her 'Terrifying' Encounter With Racists in Croatia Left Her 'Numb'

Gabrielle Union Claims Her 'Terrifying' Encounter With Racists in Croatia Left Her 'Numb'

Gabrielle Union 'Broken Into Pieces' Knowing Dwyane Wade Had a Child With Another Woman

Gabrielle Union 'Broken Into Pieces' Knowing Dwyane Wade Had a Child With Another Woman

Khloe Kardashian Labeled 'Cheap' After Commenting on Tristan Thompson's Shirtless Pic

Khloe Kardashian Labeled 'Cheap' After Commenting on Tristan Thompson's Shirtless Pic

Former Super Bowl Champ Kevin Faulk Mourns Death of 19-Year-Old Daughter

Former Super Bowl Champ Kevin Faulk Mourns Death of 19-Year-Old Daughter

Erica Mena Calls Safaree Samuels 'Desperate' After He Allegedly Sends Flower to IG Model

Erica Mena Calls Safaree Samuels 'Desperate' After He Allegedly Sends Flower to IG Model

Wendy Williams Allegedly Rushed to Hospital for 'Psychiatric Services' After COVID Diagnosis

Wendy Williams Allegedly Rushed to Hospital for 'Psychiatric Services' After COVID Diagnosis

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Unfazed by Selena Gomez Fans' Taunt at Met Gala

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Unfazed by Selena Gomez Fans' Taunt at Met Gala

Nicki Minaj Tells Meghan McCain to 'Eat S**t' for Criticizing Her COVID-19 Vaccine Stance

Nicki Minaj Tells Meghan McCain to 'Eat S**t' for Criticizing Her COVID-19 Vaccine Stance

Nicki Minaj Warned by Dr. Fauci About Spreading Misinformation After Vaccine Impotency Claims

Nicki Minaj Warned by Dr. Fauci About Spreading Misinformation After Vaccine Impotency Claims

Jordana Brewster Gives a Peek at Diamond Ring in Engagement Announcement

Jordana Brewster Gives a Peek at Diamond Ring in Engagement Announcement