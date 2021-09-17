 
 

Porsha Williams Trending on Twitter as She's Reportedly Not Returning to 'RHOA'

Meanwhile, OG cast member Sheree Whitfield is reported to be making a grand return for the new season, joining Kandi Burruss and Kenya Moore who are said to be returning for season 14.

AceShowbiz - It seems like some familiar faces will not be returning for season 14 of "The Real Housewives of Atlanta". If a new report is to be believed, Porsha Williams and Cynthia Bailey will not be featured in the upcoming season of the Bravo show.

In an Instagram Story post, reporter Anthony Dominic claimed, "I'm told Porsha is NOT returning." While the two are allegedly out, Dominic's sources assured that Kandi Burruss and Kenya Moore will thankfully return for the new season.

Joining Kandi and Kenya in season 14 are reportedly Drew Sidora and Marlo Hampton. OG cast member Sheree Whitfield is also reported to be making a grand return for the new season.

Additionally, reports claimed that the reality TV show will introduce a new lady in season 14. Not stopping there, Anthony teased "possible cameo's [sic] from past cast members."

Prior to this, it was reported that Porsha was "seriously considering" the Bravo reality show. Back in July, Porsha allegedly planned to leave the series to avoid addressing her engagement to Simon Guobadia, the ex-husband of fellow "RHOA" star Falynn Pina. A source further claimed that Porsha was concerned that production would have other women whom he's been linked to in the past on the show.

The report also detailed Sheree's alleged salary in the new season. The insider claimed that she would be paid as a "starter housewife," noting the show uses Cynthia's income to pay Sheree and long-running friend of the show Marlo.

Porsha wasn't the only Housewife who hinted at exiting "RHOA". Kandi previously appeared to be having such thoughts as she said, "You just contemplate like I don't know when is your time what do you - you just don't know." She went on saying, "It's not like it's not like a definite answer you know what I mean, It's like I enjoy being a part of the show but it is stressful at times, it is a lot going on you know but I do love the fans I love the support of the fans."

