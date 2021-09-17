 
 

Teyana Taylor 'Laughed' When Husband Iman Shumpert Told Her About 'DWTS' Gig

The NBA player opens up on his wife's reaction when he told her he would be competing for Mirror Ball in the upcoming season of 'Dancing with the Stars'.

  • Sep 17, 2021

AceShowbiz - Teyana Taylor "laughed" when her husband Iman Shumpert told her he was competing on "Dancing With the Stars".

The pro basketball player is one of the celebrities set to battle for the top spot on the U.S. TV programme when it premieres on 30 September (21). However, he admitted that his singer spouse had a less than encouraging response when he informed her of his latest job.

"Teyana laughed," he told E! News. "She laughed but it quickly turned into her competitive spirit to say I better win."

"It's one of those things where we've seen it, we don't watch the show like we're not all sitting down glued to the TV watching the show. We've seen it and the times that she's seen it the way she critiques it she just feels like it's something I'd be able to win as long as I actually focus on the art form and dancing and not so much staying in my comfort zone. I'm looking to go outside my comfort zone a little bit."

As for how rehearsals are going so far, Iman continued, "Rehearsals are going good. I think that having the partner that I have is making it really easy." Iman explained, "She's fun and I think she does a really good job of understanding where my comfort zone is and doing a lot of the choreography that I'm able to look good rather than look like I don't know what I'm doing out there."

Mel C, Amanda Kloots, and JoJo Siwa are among the other stars set to compete on the upcoming season of the show.

