Mac Miller's Mixtape Heading to Streamer

The 2014 street album 'Faces' by the late rapper will be available for streaming, three years after the hip-hop artist died of an accidental overdose at the age of 26.

  • Sep 17, 2021

AceShowbiz - Mac Miller's 2014 mixtape "Faces" is heading to streaming services for the first time.

Fans of the late rapper - who died in September 2018 of an accidental overdose aged 26 - will finally be able to listen to the collection on Spotify and Apple Music from 15 October, as well as buy a copy on vinyl.

The star-studded release, which explored Mac's struggle with drug addiction, features 24 songs with guest appearances from the likes of Rick Ross, Thundercat, Vince Staples, Schoolboy Q, and Earl Sweatshirt.

It was originally released as a free download on Mother's Day 2014.

What's more, Sam Mason has directed a new music video for the track "Colors and Shapes", which is inspired by Mac's beloved dog Ralph and focuses on the artist's childhood and the "highs and lows" of growing up in the spotlight.

Sam said, The track felt very visual to me - like it had its own world."

"This atmospheric nighttime place that was sometimes dangerous, sometimes comforting, then I saw a picture of Mac Miller's dog Ralph and a story emerged."

"To build it out I asked Malcolm's family to send me bits and pieces from his childhood, scenes from the town where he grew up, objects, toys from his room - little pieces of his life that I extrapolated outwards and used to inspire the story. In the abstract, it's meant to be a video about childhood - growing up as an artist and the highs and lows of that experience. It's sort of a look at the emotional and difficult and perilous but noble path of an artist."

