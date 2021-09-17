 
 

Kim Kardashian Rules Out Having More Kids

The 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' member has no plans of adding any more kids after she welcomed four children with her estranged husband Kanye West.

  • Sep 17, 2021

AceShowbiz - Kim Kardashian has insisted she is "done" having kids.

The 40-year-old reality star appeared on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" and spoke about her half-sister Kylie Jenner, 24, expecting her second child with partner Travis Scott - with whom she already has three-year-old daughter Stormi. /p>

And while she ruled herself out of adding to her own brood, she would love to see her sister Khloe Kardashian, 37, have another baby.

Kim, Khloe and Kylie all welcomed kids into the world months apart in 2018, with the former giving birth to her third child with Kanye West, daughter Chicago, in January that year, while Kylie had Stormi in the February and Khloe welcomed daughter True into the world two months later.

The famous siblings jokingly refer to their three offsprings as the "triplets."

And when Ellen asked the "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star - who also has North, eight, Saint, five, and two-year-old Psalm with the "FourFiveSeconds" hitmaker - if "Khloe should jump in on that?" Kim replied, "She should … We should try for another set of triplets."

But when Ellen insisted, "You're not gonna have another baby ... But you're done, right?" Kim agreed, "Yes, yes…I think so."

She added, "Yeah, yeah, I think I'm done. I have a lot of kids. I'm done."

Ellen quipped, "I'm telling you you're done."

The beauty and fashion businesswoman previously admitted the option to have another baby "is out the door" after being cooped up at home with her four children during the coronavirus quarantine period.

Kim had been self-isolating with husband Kanye - whom she filed for divorce from earlier this year - in a bid to slow down the spread of COVID-19 and has admitted the challenging times definitely put her off adding another one to her brood.

She said, "Being at home with four kids -- if I ever thought for a minute that I wanted another one, that is out the door. It's really tough. It's really tough."

