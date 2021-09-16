 
 

Karl Cook Responds to Kaley Cuoco's Divorce Filing, Wants His 'Miscellaneous Jewelry' Back

According to court documents, Kaley's equestrian estranged husband also wants to divorce the former 'The Big Bang Theory' star, citing 'irreconcilable differences.'

  • Sep 16, 2021

AceShowbiz - Karl Cook has broken his silence on divorce from Kaley Cuoco. Two weeks after "The Big Bang Theory" alum filed for divorce from him, the equestrian has responded to it in his own filing.

According to court documents obtained by E! News, Karl also wants to divorce the actress, citing "irreconcilable differences." Karl also requests the judge to terminate the court's ability to give spousal support to either him or Kaley.

The docs also mention that Karl wants to be given back his "miscellaneous jewelry and other personal effects." He also wants to get his "earnings and accumulations" that he received before, during and after their marriage.

"There are additional separate property assets and obligations of each party as mandated by the parties' Premarital Agreement," Karl's response states. He insinuates that he is going to stick to their prenup, saying that any communal property should be "divided" based on "the terms" of it.

Kaley and Karl announced their split in a joint statement earlier this month with "The Flight Attendant" star filing the divorce papers to the Los Angeles Superior Court on Friday. "Despite a deep love and respect for one another, we have realised that our current paths have taken us in opposite directions," the statement read.

"We have both shared so much of our journey publicly so while we would prefer to keep this aspect of our personal life private, we wanted to be forthcoming in our truth together. There is no anger or animosity, quite the contrary," it continued.

"We have made this decision together through an immense amount of respect and consideration for one another and request that you do the same in understanding that we will not be sharing any additional details or commenting further," the statement concluded.

