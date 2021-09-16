 
 

Reba McEntire Rescued From Crumbling Building While Touring Old Site With Boyfriend

The country music star and her boyfriend Rex Linn have to be rescued by firefighters when the old building they were touring collapsed in Atoka, Oklahoma.

AceShowbiz - Country superstar Reba McEntire and her boyfriend have been rescued by firefighters after a staircase in a historic building gave way.

Reba and her boyfriend Rex Linn were on the second floor of the Atoka, Oklahoma site - which is more than 100 years old - on Tuesday (14Sep21) - when their tour was abruptly ended by the stairs' sudden collapse.

In a video shared to Twitter by local news anchor Lisanne Anderson, the "I'm a Survivor" star can be seen slowly being led backwards down a ladder.

Anderson captioned her tweet, "Close call for @reba in Atoka, Oklahoma Tuesday (9/14/21) Sure glad she and boyfriend Rex Linn are ok!"

"While touring an old building, a staircase collapsed. They were among seven people inside. Atoka's finest came to the rescue."

"No one hurt, just some bumps and bruises."

TMZ reports McEntire and Linn were two of seven people rescued, while one person was transported to a hospital with minor injuries.

According to the outlet, the building was in the middle of being renovated and the dilapidated stairs were already scheduled to be replaced.

Reba McEntire confirmed by writing in a follow-up tweet, "While my team and I were in Atoka, OK yesterday checking out an old historical building, a staircase collapsed. Thankfully, no one was seriously injured. We were safely evacuated from the building thanks to the quick response from the Atoka fire and police departments."

