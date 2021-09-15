Andrew Garfield Insists Leaked Photo of Him on 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' Set Is Fake

Columbia Pictures Movie

Addressing the image that shows him in Spider-Man costume again, 'The Social Network' star says on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon' that 'it's a Photoshop.'

AceShowbiz - Andrew Garfield is adamant that he won't be featured in "Spider-Man: No Way Home" despite new evidence suggesting otherwise. Faced with a question about a supposed leaked image of him and Tobey Maguire on the set of the upcoming movie, the actor insisted that it wasn't him.

"The Amazing Spider-Man" actor once again addressed rumors of his involvement in the upcoming Spider-Man movie during his virtual appearance on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon". Asked if he'd seen the photo of him wearing the Spidey suit again and standing in front of a blue screen, he answered, "Well, if you show me the photo, I can tell you whether it's me or whether it's a real thing."

Host Jimmy Fallon informed him the photo had been "erased off the internet." Garfield then responded, "I heard about it. And I did see it. And it's a Photoshop." As Fallon joked that he was "pretty sure" the actor was involved in the project, the 38-year-old actor clarified, "I am trying to manage expectations."

Garfield further explained his position with the project, "I think that Tom Holland is just the perfect Peter Parker and Spider-Man, so I am super stoked. I get to just be a fan again, which is my preferred position. To be able to sit in the audience and kind of go, 'Yeah, you screwed up, mate. You didn't do it as well as you could have done, eh?' I get to be that guy that's just like, 'Yeah, I don’t really love the suit.' "

Garfield, however, said that he's open for the possibility of him returning as Spider-Man if the opportunity comes. "Listen, if they want to give me a call at this late, late stage of the game, you know, I'm sitting here in my tracksuit," he quipped.

This isn't the first time Garfield debunked the fan theory that suggested he would reprise his "The Amazing Spider-Man" role in the Tom Holland-starring movie. "I understand why people are freaking out about the concept of that because I'm a fan as well," he said in a previous interview with Variety. "You can't help but imagine scenes and moments of 'Oh, my God, how f**king cool would it be if they did that?' But it's important for me to say on the record that this is not something I'm aware I am involved in."

"But I know I'm not going to be able to say anything that will convince anyone that I don't know what's happening," he added. "No matter what I say, I'm f**ked. It's either going to be really disappointing for people or it's going to be really exciting."

"Spider-Man: No Way Home" will introduce the multiverse storyline, which will open the door for Garfield and Maguire's returns as their own versions of Spider-Man. The first teaser trailer for the movie recently confirmed the return of Alfred Molina as Doctor Octopus, who appeared in Sony's "Spider-Man 2" (2004).

The new Spider-Man movie is directed by Jon Watts, who helmed the previous two installments, with the script written by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers. The superhero film is slated for a December 17 release in the United States.