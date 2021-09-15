 
 

Girls Aloud Plot Charity Concert to Remember Late Sarah Harding

Girls Aloud Plot Charity Concert to Remember Late Sarah Harding
Facebook
Music

Kimberley Walsh, Nadine Coyle, Nicola Roberts, and Cheryl are reportedly scheduled to reunite for an upcoming fundraising to honor their bandmate who died of cancer.

  • Sep 15, 2021

AceShowbiz - Girls Aloud are reportedly planning a charity concert to honour Sarah Harding.

The late singer's bandmates - Kimberley Walsh, Nadine Coyle, Nicola Roberts, and Cheryl - are said to be keen on getting together on stage to pay tribute to their late friend after she tragically died from cancer aged 39 earlier this month (Sep21).

An insider told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column, "It's bittersweet, of course. They've all been through the most devastating news and it's beyond tragic."

"But when the time is right they'd love to see a concert in Sarah's memory. It would be hugely emotional for everyone involved, but it feels like a wonderful thing to do after everyone had hoped they might be able to do it together."

  See also...

"They loved her energy and her zest for everything, so it would have to be done in that spirit. And if it could raise some money for charity too, then even better."

It was previously reported that Sarah and the rest of the group were planning to reunite for a run of show in 2022.

In an appearance on "Good Morning Britain" last week, journalist Ellie Phillips told presenter Charlotte Hawkins, "Sarah had actually signed up to go on tour with Girls Aloud in 2022 after the pandemic."

Following the news of Sarah's passing, all four members of the group paid tribute to Sarah with a string of heartbreaking social media posts, sharing their memories of their late bandmate.

You can share this post!

Rick Wakeman Pays Tribute to Bassist Roger Newell Following His Death

Nicki Minaj Warned by Dr. Fauci About Spreading Misinformation After Vaccine Impotency Claims
Related Posts
Girls Aloud Admit to Feeling 'Outside Pressure' to Do 20th Anniversary Reunion Tour

Girls Aloud Admit to Feeling 'Outside Pressure' to Do 20th Anniversary Reunion Tour

Report: Girls Aloud to Reunite for 20th Anniversary Tour

Report: Girls Aloud to Reunite for 20th Anniversary Tour

Most Read
Artist of the Week: Trippie Redd
Music

Artist of the Week: Trippie Redd

MTV VMAs 2021: Olivia Rodrigo Smashes Camera While Performing Her 'Good 4 U'

MTV VMAs 2021: Olivia Rodrigo Smashes Camera While Performing Her 'Good 4 U'

Ari Lennox Defends Chloe Bailey After Fan Compares Her 'Pressure' Music Video to 'Have Mercy'

Ari Lennox Defends Chloe Bailey After Fan Compares Her 'Pressure' Music Video to 'Have Mercy'

Vengaboys Make Comeback With Charli XCX and Troye Sivan Cover

Vengaboys Make Comeback With Charli XCX and Troye Sivan Cover

MTV VMAs 2021: Lil Nas X, Olivia Rodrigo and BTS Dominate Full Winner List

MTV VMAs 2021: Lil Nas X, Olivia Rodrigo and BTS Dominate Full Winner List

Reef Call Collaboration With Duran Duran Guitarist for New Album 'A Win Win'

Reef Call Collaboration With Duran Duran Guitarist for New Album 'A Win Win'

Drake Scores Biggest Debut in Over a Year as He Tops Hot 200 With 'Certified Lover Boy'

Drake Scores Biggest Debut in Over a Year as He Tops Hot 200 With 'Certified Lover Boy'

Carly Pearce 'Blown Away' Lowest Point Album Has Landed Her CMA Awards Nominations

Carly Pearce 'Blown Away' Lowest Point Album Has Landed Her CMA Awards Nominations

The Wanted to Support Tom Parker's Cancer Charity Show With Reunion Performance

The Wanted to Support Tom Parker's Cancer Charity Show With Reunion Performance

Harry Styles Forced to Cancel Houston Concert Over Tropical Storm Nicholas

Harry Styles Forced to Cancel Houston Concert Over Tropical Storm Nicholas

Drake Shatters Chart Records by Securing 9 Tracks on Billboard Hot 100's Top 10

Drake Shatters Chart Records by Securing 9 Tracks on Billboard Hot 100's Top 10

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes Wow in Back-to-Back Performances at 2021 MTV VMAs

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes Wow in Back-to-Back Performances at 2021 MTV VMAs

Coldplay and BTS Unveil Release Date for Collaboration Single 'My Universe'

Coldplay and BTS Unveil Release Date for Collaboration Single 'My Universe'