 
 

Rick Wakeman Pays Tribute to Bassist Roger Newell Following His Death

The 'Yes' star remembers his pal as an 'enthusiastic, dedicated and a great guy to be around' after the late bassist passed away following a struggle with cardiac illness.

  • Sep 15, 2021

AceShowbiz - Bassist Roger Newell has died after suffering an aortic aneurysm on Friday (10Sep21).

The 73 year old, who performed on several of Rick Wakeman's solo albums as a member of the English Rock Ensemble, had been battling cardiac illness.

Newell appeared on Wakeman's albums "Journey to the Centre of the Earth", "The Myths and Legends of King Arthur and the Knights of the Round Table", and "No Earthly Connection" in the mid 1970s.

He became the "Yes" star's longtime sidekick after jamming with him at their local pub.

"Roger was such an important founder member of the English Rock Ensemble, and his love and understanding of prog rock and orchestral/symphonic rock was second to none," a tribute statement from Wakeman reads. "He was enthusiastic, dedicated and a great guy to be around."

"He was just as happy when we all were playing in the (now defunct) Valiant Trooper in Holmer Green on a Sunday to raise money for charity as he was walking on stage at Madison Square Garden to perform Journey to the Centre of the Earth."

"Roger always deserved more recognition as a bass player and his incredibly musical input in both notation and sounds on No Earthly Connection is a lasting tribute to his talent."

Newell also played bass for Rainbow Ffolly and the Wildcats, the backing band for British singer Marty Wilde, and served as deputy editor of Bassist magazine in the 1990s and a contributor for Guitarist magazine.

