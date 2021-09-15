 
 

Ciara Flaunted Husband's Super Bowl Ring on Met Gala Red Carpet

The '1, 2 Step' hitmaker proudly showed off the ring, that her quarterback hubby Russell Wilson won at the 2014 Super Bowl, when she attended the fashion's biggest night.

  • Sep 15, 2021

AceShowbiz - Ciara wore a supercool accessory to the Met Gala on Monday night (13Sep21) - her husband's Super Bowl ring.

The singer showed off something few other stars could copy after Russell Wilson agreed she could wear his bling.

The Seattle Seahawks quarterback was too busy preparing for the team's next game to attend fashion's big night in New York, but Ciara represented, wearing a green dress, designed by Peter Dundas, which resembled her man's jersey.

The 35-year-old singer also carried a mini football clutch, just in case anyone was unsure about her look.

Wilson picked up his Super Bowl ring for winning the big game in 2014.

"My Hubby's color rush Seahawks jersey transformed into a dress + His Super Bowl XLVIII ring = EVERYTHING!" Ciara posted on Instagram.

Wilson responded, "My queen. My Everything."

Ciara wasn't the only star blinging out at the Met Gala - rapper and actor Kid Cudi wore a bejewelled astronaut pendant, worth a staggering $1.6 million (£1.1 million).

The one-of-a-kind piece, designed by Ben Baller and KAWS, was called SPACE and featured more than 24,000 clarity E colour diamonds, and more than a kilo in 18-karat rose gold, according to TMZ.

Baller tells the outlet, "This is the most detailed and intricate piece of jewellery I've ever created in my entire career."

