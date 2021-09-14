'Indiana Jones 5' and 'Ant-Man 3' Filming in Jeopardy Due to Virus Outbreak

Paramount Pictures/Walt Disney Pictures Movie

Production on the two Disney movies is reportedly greatly affected by the spread of norovirus that causes vomiting and diarrhea among the crews in Pinewood Studios, England.

AceShowbiz - While having managed to dodge the coronavirus so far, the filming of "Indiana Jones V" and "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" are not spared from an outbreak. The two Disney reportedly are facing major setbacks due to the spread of norovirus.

Norovirus is a contagious virus that causes vomiting and diarrhea. According to The Sun, up to 50 crew members working in Pinewood Studios, England, where both Disney movies are filmed, have been sent home after they fell ill.

"The crew have been dropping like flies," a source tells the U.K.'s news outlet. "There's also a lot off with COVID, so it's been a double whammy. Two films have been affected. Over 50 people have been struck down."

While the latest figures show norovirus outbreaks were almost three times higher than average in July, the source notes that none of the stars caught the disease. "Luckily that doesn't include the big stars," so the source claims.

The norovirus outbreak on the "Indiana Jones 5" set comes just a few days after production resumed with Harrison Ford. The titular character depicter injured his shoulder while rehearsing a stunt back in June. Due to his injury, production on the movie was reportedly pushed back by three months.

At the time, Disney addressed the actor's injury in a statement which read, "In the course of rehearsing for a fight scene, Harrison Ford sustained an injury involving his shoulder. Production will continue while the appropriate course of treatment is evaluated, and the filming schedule will be reconfigured as needed in the coming weeks."

Meanwhile, a source told The Sun, "The film's bosses have come together to work out the scheduling and it's chaos. The earliest they think they can restart the production is September." The so-called insider further spilled, "It was not what anyone was expecting so to have to change everything is a huge blow. Everyone was concerned for Harrison and they are glad he is on the mend."

Daily Mail recently reported that Phoebe Waller-Bridge has been tipped off to replace Ford as the lead of the "Indiana Jones" franchise. James Mangold is directing the upcoming movie, which is currently slated for release on July 29, 2022.

As for the third "Ant-Man" movie, which is due out on February 17, 2023, it will feature the returning cast including Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, Michael Douglas and Michelle Pfeiffer among others. Peyton Reed is serving behind the lens.