 
 

Prince William Meets First Responders to Mark 999 Day

Prince William Meets First Responders to Mark 999 Day
WENN
Celebrity

The Duke of Cambridge celebrates 999 Day in his home country by honoring 'all the heroic people working and volunteering in the emergency services and the NHS.'

  • Sep 12, 2021

AceShowbiz - Prince William met with emergency workers to celebrate 999 Day in the U.K. on Thursday (09Sep21).

The Duke of Cambridge returned to work after his annual summer break by paying a visit to Dockhead Fire Station in south London, where he spoke with first responders as they met with members of the public who have received support from them.

A post on the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's Instagram account read, "This #999Day we're saying a huge thank you to all the heroic people working and volunteering in the emergency services and the NHS. (sic)"

It was accompanied by a gallery of images of the "incredible" people who the prince had heard from at the event.

  See also...

Among those the dad-of-three spoke to were ambulance technician Charlotte Speers and fire-fighters Marc Rustage and James Knight, who came to the aid of five-year-old Lila when she collapsed, with pictures showing the little girl had donned a tiara for the occasion.

He also got to chat to Police Constables Ryan and Ahmet, who "acted quickly to save the life of then six-year-old Noura, who had received appalling injuries at the hands of her father."

And William met with Ravi and his Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) rescuers, who came to a man's aid after he was dragged out to sea, where he heard how he had "remembered their 'Float to Live' advice and was able to remain afloat for almost an hour before being rescued."

The gallery was rounded off by a photo of William speaking to a woman named Mariam and fire-fighters, who told how she was rescued from a blaze on the eighth floor of a building earlier this year.

You can share this post!

Vengaboys Make Comeback With Charli XCX and Troye Sivan Cover

Related Posts
Prince William and Kate Middleton Applaud Team GB's Strength and Passion at Tokyo Olympics

Prince William and Kate Middleton Applaud Team GB's Strength and Passion at Tokyo Olympics

Prince William Labeled 'Hypocrite' After Slamming Racism Against Black English Soccer Players

Prince William Labeled 'Hypocrite' After Slamming Racism Against Black English Soccer Players

Prince William and Prince Harry Pictured Standing Together in Front of Diana Statue at Sunken Garden

Prince William and Prince Harry Pictured Standing Together in Front of Diana Statue at Sunken Garden

Prince William and Prince George Wear Matching Suit While Cheering on England's Soccer Team

Prince William and Prince George Wear Matching Suit While Cheering on England's Soccer Team

Most Read
Watch Offset's Reaction After He Almost Gets Bitten by Lion Cub in Dubai
Celebrity

Watch Offset's Reaction After He Almost Gets Bitten by Lion Cub in Dubai

Beyonce and Jay-Z's Awkward Body Language in New Pics Prompts Wild Speculations

Beyonce and Jay-Z's Awkward Body Language in New Pics Prompts Wild Speculations

Kim Kardashian Sparks Legal Feud With Neighbors Over Plans to Build Bunker

Kim Kardashian Sparks Legal Feud With Neighbors Over Plans to Build Bunker

Jhonni Blaze Reportedly 'Fine' After Missing for 'Several Days' Following Alarming Post

Jhonni Blaze Reportedly 'Fine' After Missing for 'Several Days' Following Alarming Post

Kylie Jenner Flaunts Baby Bump in Crop Top During NYC Fashion Week Outing

Kylie Jenner Flaunts Baby Bump in Crop Top During NYC Fashion Week Outing

Irina Shayk Rocks Cleavage-Baring Corset at New York Fashion Week Bulgari Party

Irina Shayk Rocks Cleavage-Baring Corset at New York Fashion Week Bulgari Party

Bill Cosby Halts Comeback Tour as Playboy Mansion Sexual Assault Case Is Reopened

Bill Cosby Halts Comeback Tour as Playboy Mansion Sexual Assault Case Is Reopened

Trina Engaged to Ray Almighty, Flaunting Her Engagement Ring on Instagram Live

Trina Engaged to Ray Almighty, Flaunting Her Engagement Ring on Instagram Live

Britney Spears Denies Photoshop and Filter Claims as She Strips Down to Her Thong in New Video

Britney Spears Denies Photoshop and Filter Claims as She Strips Down to Her Thong in New Video

Tiffany Haddish Claps Back at Troll Disapproving Her Relationship With Common

Tiffany Haddish Claps Back at Troll Disapproving Her Relationship With Common

Apryl Jones Sparks Dating Rumors With CBA Player Eric Moreland After Dr. Dre Fling

Apryl Jones Sparks Dating Rumors With CBA Player Eric Moreland After Dr. Dre Fling

Megan Thee Stallion and BF Pardison Fontaine Rumored to Be Married

Megan Thee Stallion and BF Pardison Fontaine Rumored to Be Married

Wendy Williams Appears Sick in Bathrobe After Canceling Promotional Events Due to 'Health Issues'

Wendy Williams Appears Sick in Bathrobe After Canceling Promotional Events Due to 'Health Issues'