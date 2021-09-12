 
 

Vengaboys Make Comeback With Charli XCX and Troye Sivan Cover

Kim Sasabone and her bandmates return with a new music as they put their own style on the new remix of Charli XCX and Troye Sivan's 2018 collaboration '1999'.

AceShowbiz - Pop group Vengaboys are returning to their '90s heyday with a cover of Charli XCX and Troye Sivan's song "1999".

The Dutch band topped the charts across Europe with the singles "Boom, Boom, Boom, Boom!!" and "We're Going to Ibiza" in 1999 and they revisit the classic era on their latest release.

Band member Kim Sasabone tells The Sun newspaper, "The whole idea came from Charli XCX. She spoke about us in interviews a couple of years ago then there was a headline saying, 'Can Charli XCX bring Vengaboys back?' "

"We were already touring but we hadn't made a hit record in years so we decided, let's do that! So we borrowed her song."

Speaking about their latest comeback, Kim insisted the time is right for new Vengaboys music, admitting, "We released some stuff a while ago but it wasn't good enough. But it feels different this time."

And the new music is sure to be a hit with fans of the group, who they admit are very direct when it comes to the messages they receive on social media.

"The d**k pics are uncontrollable," Kim joked, with bandmate Robin Pors adding, "I'm used to it. I've seen a lot of body parts flying around."

"Somebody once offered to pay me 10,000 euros to 'hang out' with him, whatever that means. That was quite odd. It was in Ibiza. I didn't do it, but I'll take it as a compliment."

