Penelope Cruz and Maggie Gyllenhaal Among Winners at 2021 Venice Film Festival

The 'Vicky Cristina Barcelona' star and the 'Donnie Darko' actress win big, taking home the Best Actress title and Best Screenplay prize respectively at the Venice event.

Sep 12, 2021

AceShowbiz - Penelope Cruz, Maggie Gyllenhaal, and Jane Campion were among the big winners as the Venice Film Festival jury handed out awards on Saturday night (11Sep21).

Cruz was awarded a Best Actress prize for her latest Pedro Almodovar movie, "Parallel Mothers", while Gyllenhaal was honoured with the Best Screenplay prize for her directorial debut "The Lost Daughter".

Campion picked up the Best Director award for her acclaimed comeback movie, "The Power of the Dog", starring Benedict Cumberbatch.

Meanwhile, Audrey Divan's "L'Evenement" scored the night's biggest honour - the Golden Lion for best film - and Paolo Sorrentino's "The Hand of God" was handed the Silver Lion Grand Jury Prize.

The jury was headed by Oscar-winning "Parasite" director Bong Joon-ho.

The full list of Venice Film festival winners is:

Golden Lion: " L'Evenement ", director Audrey Diwan

", director Silver Lion Grand Jury Prize: " The Hand of God ", director Paolo Sorrentino

", director Best Director: Jane Campion , " The Power of the Dog "

, " " Volpi Cup Best Actress: Penelope Cruz , " Parallel Mothers "

, " " Volpi Cup Best Actor: John Arcilla , " On the Job: The Missing 8 "

, " " Best Screenplay: Maggie Gyllenhaal , " The Lost Daughter "

, " " Special Jury Prize: " Il Buco ", director Michelangelo Frammartino

", director Marcello Mastroianni Award for Best New Young Actor or Actress: Filippo Scotti , " The Hand of God "

, " " Horizons Best Film: " Pilgrims ", director Laurynas Bareisa

", director Horizons Best Director: Eric Gravel , " A Plein Temps "

, " " Horizons Special Jury Prize: " El Gran Movimiento ", director Kiro Russo

", director Horizons Best Actress: Laure Calamy, " A Plein Temps "

" " Horizons Best Actor: Piseth Chhun , " White Building "

, " " Horizons Best Screenplay: Ivan Ostrochovskyy , Peter Kerekes , " 107 Mothers "

, , " " Best Short Film: " Los Huesos ", directors Cristobal Leon , Joaquin Cocina

", directors , Lion of the Future (Luigi De Laurentiis Award for a Debut Film): " Imaculat ", directors Monica Stan , George Chiper Lillemark

", directors , Grand Jury Prize for Best VR: " Goliath: Playing With Reality ", directors Barry Gene Murphy , May Abdalla

", directors , Best VR Experience: " Le Bal De Paris De Blanca Li ", director Blanca Li

", director Best VR Story: " End of Night ", director David Adler

", director Audience Award Armani Beauty: "The Blind Man Who Did Not Want to See Titanic", director Teemu Nikki