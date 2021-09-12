Penelope Cruz and Maggie Gyllenhaal Among Winners at 2021 Venice Film Festival

WENN The 'Vicky Cristina Barcelona' star and the 'Donnie Darko' actress win big, taking home the Best Actress title and Best Screenplay prize respectively at the Venice event.
, Penelope Cruz , and Maggie Gyllenhaal Jane Campion were among the big winners as the Venice Film Festival jury handed out awards on Saturday night (11Sep21).
Cruz was awarded a Best Actress prize for her latest Pedro Almodovar movie, "
", while Gyllenhaal was honoured with the Best Screenplay prize for her directorial debut " Parallel Mothers ".
The Lost Daughter
Campion picked up the Best Director award for her acclaimed comeback movie, "
", starring The Power of the Dog .
Benedict Cumberbatch
Meanwhile,
Audrey Divan's " L'Evenement" scored the night's biggest honour - the Golden Lion for best film - and Paolo Sorrentino's " " was handed the Silver Lion Grand Jury Prize.
The Hand of God
The jury was headed by Oscar-winning "
" director Parasite Bong Joon-ho.
The full list of Venice Film festival winners is:
Golden Lion: "
L'Evenement", director Audrey Diwan Silver Lion Grand Jury Prize: "
", director The Hand of God Paolo Sorrentino Best Director:
Jane Campion, " " The Power of the Dog Volpi Cup Best Actress:
, " Penelope Cruz " Parallel Mothers Volpi Cup Best Actor:
John Arcilla, " On the Job: The Missing 8" Best Screenplay:
, " Maggie Gyllenhaal " The Lost Daughter Special Jury Prize: "
Il Buco", director Michelangelo Frammartino Marcello Mastroianni Award for Best New Young Actor or Actress:
Filippo Scotti, " " The Hand of God Horizons Best Film: "
Pilgrims", director Laurynas Bareisa Horizons Best Director:
Eric Gravel, " A Plein Temps" Horizons Special Jury Prize: "
El Gran Movimiento", director Kiro Russo Horizons Best Actress:
Laure Calamy, " A Plein Temps" Horizons Best Actor:
Piseth Chhun, " White Building" Horizons Best Screenplay:
Ivan Ostrochovskyy, Peter Kerekes, " 107 Mothers" Best Short Film: "
Los Huesos", directors Cristobal Leon, Joaquin Cocina Lion of the Future (Luigi De Laurentiis Award for a Debut Film): "
Imaculat", directors Monica Stan, George Chiper Lillemark Grand Jury Prize for Best VR: "
Goliath: Playing With Reality", directors Barry Gene Murphy, May Abdalla Best VR Experience: "
Le Bal De Paris De Blanca Li", director Blanca Li Best VR Story: "
End of Night", director David Adler Audience Award Armani Beauty: "
The Blind Man Who Did Not Want to See ", director Titanic Teemu Nikki