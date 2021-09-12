Drake Wins Race to No. 1 in U.K. Albums Chart

Instagram Music

The 'Certified Lover Boy' comes out on top in U.K. albums chart following last week's release, beating other new studio releases like Iron Maiden's 'Senjutsu'.

AceShowbiz - Rapper Drake has scored his fourth U.K. number one album with "Certified Lover Boy" as Iron Maiden and ABBA both make a return to the top 10.

Drake edged out the heavy rockers by just 1,200 units to claim the top spot while Iron Maiden's "Senjutsu" debuts at two on the new countdown.

Kanye West's "DONDA" drops to three while Little Simz's "Sometimes I Might Be Introvert" lands at four and ABBA's "Gold - Greatest Hits" returns to the top five ahead of the release of the band's first new album in 40 years, "Voyage", in November (21).

The "Waterloo" hitmakers' comeback was announced last week (ends03Sep21). Their new album will launch a series of ABBA-related events, including a series of hologram concerts at a custom-built venue in London next May (22).

ABBA have also made a splash in the Official UK Singles Chart, claiming their first U.K. top 10 single in nearly 40 years with their new track "Don't Shut Me Down", which debuts at number nine.

Another new tune, "I Still Have Faith in You", is a new entry at 14.

Both songs will appear on "Voyage".

Ed Sheeran claims the U.K. number one track for an 11th week with "Bad Habits" while three Drake tracks, "Girls Want Girls", "Fair Trade", and "Champagne Poetry", all debut in the top five.

Drake is also expected to make a high entry Stateside on Billboard Hot 200.

Despite sparking controversy by crediting and sampling incarcerated singer R. Kelly, he shot to the top position on multiple U.S streaming charts and scored 2021's most-streamed album on Apple in less than 12 hours.