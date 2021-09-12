 
 

Drake Wins Race to No. 1 in U.K. Albums Chart

Drake Wins Race to No. 1 in U.K. Albums Chart
Instagram
Music

The 'Certified Lover Boy' comes out on top in U.K. albums chart following last week's release, beating other new studio releases like Iron Maiden's 'Senjutsu'.

  • Sep 12, 2021

AceShowbiz - Rapper Drake has scored his fourth U.K. number one album with "Certified Lover Boy" as Iron Maiden and ABBA both make a return to the top 10.

Drake edged out the heavy rockers by just 1,200 units to claim the top spot while Iron Maiden's "Senjutsu" debuts at two on the new countdown.

Kanye West's "DONDA" drops to three while Little Simz's "Sometimes I Might Be Introvert" lands at four and ABBA's "Gold - Greatest Hits" returns to the top five ahead of the release of the band's first new album in 40 years, "Voyage", in November (21).

The "Waterloo" hitmakers' comeback was announced last week (ends03Sep21). Their new album will launch a series of ABBA-related events, including a series of hologram concerts at a custom-built venue in London next May (22).

ABBA have also made a splash in the Official UK Singles Chart, claiming their first U.K. top 10 single in nearly 40 years with their new track "Don't Shut Me Down", which debuts at number nine.

  See also...

Another new tune, "I Still Have Faith in You", is a new entry at 14.

Both songs will appear on "Voyage".

Ed Sheeran claims the U.K. number one track for an 11th week with "Bad Habits" while three Drake tracks, "Girls Want Girls", "Fair Trade", and "Champagne Poetry", all debut in the top five.

Drake is also expected to make a high entry Stateside on Billboard Hot 200.

Despite sparking controversy by crediting and sampling incarcerated singer R. Kelly, he shot to the top position on multiple U.S streaming charts and scored 2021's most-streamed album on Apple in less than 12 hours.

You can share this post!

Penelope Cruz and Maggie Gyllenhaal Among Winners at 2021 Venice Film Festival
Related Posts
Drake Delights Fans With Surprise Appearance During Future's Wireless Festival Set

Drake Delights Fans With Surprise Appearance During Future's Wireless Festival Set

Drake's 'Certified Lover Boy' Outshines Kanye West's 'Donda' in Streaming Battle

Drake's 'Certified Lover Boy' Outshines Kanye West's 'Donda' in Streaming Battle

Fans Think Drake Uses Kim Kardashian Lookalike in His New Video Amid Kanye West Feud

Fans Think Drake Uses Kim Kardashian Lookalike in His New Video Amid Kanye West Feud

Drake's Producer Explains R. Kelly's Credit on 'Certified Lover Boy' Amid Criticisms

Drake's Producer Explains R. Kelly's Credit on 'Certified Lover Boy' Amid Criticisms

Most Read
Chloe Bailey Flaunts Her Twerking Skills in 'Have Mercy' Music Video
Music

Chloe Bailey Flaunts Her Twerking Skills in 'Have Mercy' Music Video

Kanye West Tells 'DONDA' Engineer to 'Go Find God' After Firing Him in Leaked Text Messages

Kanye West Tells 'DONDA' Engineer to 'Go Find God' After Firing Him in Leaked Text Messages

6ix9ine Makes $43 Million in Less Than 2 Months, Wack 100 Claims

6ix9ine Makes $43 Million in Less Than 2 Months, Wack 100 Claims

Kacey Musgraves Admits to Sob Uncontrollably When Seeking Inspiration to Write 'Camera Roll'

Kacey Musgraves Admits to Sob Uncontrollably When Seeking Inspiration to Write 'Camera Roll'

Grimes Suffers 'Really Bad' Mental Health Issues as People Bash Her Look

Grimes Suffers 'Really Bad' Mental Health Issues as People Bash Her Look

The Wanted Announce New Music and Reunion for Tom Parker's Cancer Fundraiser

The Wanted Announce New Music and Reunion for Tom Parker's Cancer Fundraiser

DaBaby Unleashes New Track With Lil Wayne on 1st Anniversary of Brother's Death

DaBaby Unleashes New Track With Lil Wayne on 1st Anniversary of Brother's Death

BET Hip Hop Awards 2021: Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion and Drake Dominate Nominations

BET Hip Hop Awards 2021: Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion and Drake Dominate Nominations

Kendrick Lamar Leaves Fans Baffled With His Verse on Baby Keem's 'Range Brothers'

Kendrick Lamar Leaves Fans Baffled With His Verse on Baby Keem's 'Range Brothers'

Stevie Nicks Slams Lindsey Buckingham as She Denies Getting Him Fired From Fleetwood Mac

Stevie Nicks Slams Lindsey Buckingham as She Denies Getting Him Fired From Fleetwood Mac

Kings of Leon's Song Played in Space Is Up for Grab as NFT

Kings of Leon's Song Played in Space Is Up for Grab as NFT

Lorde Scraps MTV VMAs Gig as She's Forced to Tone Down Big Dance Number Due to Covid Concerns

Lorde Scraps MTV VMAs Gig as She's Forced to Tone Down Big Dance Number Due to Covid Concerns

Eric Church, Chris Stapleton and Gabby Barrett Lead Nominations for 2021 CMA Awards

Eric Church, Chris Stapleton and Gabby Barrett Lead Nominations for 2021 CMA Awards