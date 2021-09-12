Priyanka Chopra and Usher to Pit Activists Against One Another for New Reality TV Show

WENN TV

The 'Baywatch' actress and the 'Yeah!' hitmaker join forces for a new show that will see aspiring activists compete for a chance to present their causes at the G20 summit.

AceShowbiz - "Baywatch" star Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Usher are teaming up to help bring "meaningful change" to the world via a new TV reality show.

The socially-aware stars are working with chiefs at advocacy organisation Global Citizen for a new CBS competition series "The Activist", which will also feature actress and dancer Julianne Hough.

The show, which will air five times a week, will debut on 22 October (21) on both the U.S. network and its sister Paramount+ streaming service.

According to Deadline, the show will feature "six inspiring activists teamed with three high-profile public figures" who will work together to bring "meaningful change to one of three vitally important world causes: health, education, and environment."

The activists will take part in challenges to promote each of their causes and will be judged on viewers' responses to their efforts, including social media engagement. The winning team will present its ideas at the G20 summit in Rome, Italy at the end of next month (30-31Oct21).

"The Activist is a first-of-its-kind competition series that will inspire real change, as the series progresses from the United States to Rome for the Activists' final challenge at the G20," Hugh Evans, CEO and co-founder of Global Citizen shares in a statement.

"The audience will see the Activists' passion and commitment for their causes tested as they petition world leaders to take urgent action to resolve the interconnected crises we face."