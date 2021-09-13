Kate Middleton's Brother James Takes Selfie With New Wife Following France Wedding

Instagram Celebrity

James Middleton, the younger brother of Duchess of Cambridge, has become a married man as he exchanges wedding vows with fiancee Alizee Theventet in France.

AceShowbiz - Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge's younger brother, James Middleton, is a married man.

The 34-year-old entrepreneur tied the knot with Alizee Theventet, surrounded by friends and family in Bormes-les-Mimosas, France on Saturday (11Sep21).

He shared the news on Instagram along with a photo of the newlyweds, writing, "Mr & Mrs Middleton. Yesterday I married the love of my life surrounded by family, friends and of course a few dogs in the beautiful village or (sic) Bormes-les-Mimosas. Words cannot describe how happy I am."

It is believed Duchess Kate and her husband, Prince William, were among the guests at the wedding, along with James' sister, Pippa Middleton, and her spouse, James Matthews. The couple had previously cancelled the wedding twice due to coronavirus pandemic restrictions.

In September 2020, James revealed the couple had marked a year since its engagement on vacation in Italy and admitted it had been a hectic 12 months.

He wrote on Instagram, "It's a year since I asked Alizee to marry me... what a year it's been! Two homes, lockdown, two attempts at a wedding, a litter of (puppy emoji), launching of new company, a beard shave and much more but the best part is that I get to share it with you @alizeethevenet and I can't wait to take on whatever the future holds for us."

The Boomf founder previously credited his dog for bringing himself and the French financial analyst together.

"The two of us (Ella and me) were at the South Kensington Club in Chelsea. Ella was lying at my feet under the table; realising she might want some water, I trusted her to take herself over to the water bowl across the terrace. However, she made a beeline for Alizee. Rather embarrassed, I went over to apologise and bring Ella back."

"But Alizee thought I was the waiter and ordered her drink while continuing to stroke Ella, who at this point was on her back lapping up the attention. Little did I know, but I had just met my future wife, all thanks to Ella. If I hadn't trusted Ella, I wouldn't have brought her to the South Kensington Club and she wouldn't have been able to say hi to the woman who became my fiancee."