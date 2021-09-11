Drake Delights Fans With Surprise Appearance During Future's Wireless Festival Set

WENN/FayesVision Music

AceShowbiz - Drake has delighted fans with his surprise appearance on the first day of Wireless 2021. The "Certified Lover Boy" artist, who is not on the line-up for the music festival, showed up during Future's set with the words "Hey Wireless, the boy is home" being projected on the big screen behind the stage.

When taking the stage at Crystal Palace Park in London on Friday, September 10, the Canadian native greeted the attendees with a brief speech. "I'ma tell you something. I don't even remember what this s**t feels like. I just want to take this in, all these beautiful people in the audience. We love you so much," he gushed.

"We miss you so much," Drake continued, before noting that it had been about two years since the last time he performed live. He added, "We wrote a lot of songs that we played in our crib or in our studio that we never got to do in front of y'all."

Drake and Future then performed their most recent collaborative track, "Way 2 Sexy" featuring Young Thug. In addition, the duo entertained the concertgoers with their 2020 song, "Life is Good". Drake also performed some of his own songs, including "Laugh Now, Cry Later".

Earlier this week, fans began to speculate that Drake would appear at the Wireless Festival after spotting him boarding a flight with Future. Some fans also allegedly tracked his plane flying from Houston to London.

Drake's performance at the U.K. festival has left fans clamoring for more. One person on Twitter wrote, "nah i'm heartbroken after seeing videos from wireless i need a drake tour asap." Another echoed, "I really hope Drake gives us a CLB tour." A third then chimed in, "I'll wait for Drake's Tour instead of 15 mins cameo."

Aside from Drake and Future, artists like Ivorian Doll, Lil Uzi Vert, Giggs, Unknown T as well as Young T & Bugsey performed at the Friday concert.