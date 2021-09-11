 
 

Drake Delights Fans With Surprise Appearance During Future's Wireless Festival Set

Drake Delights Fans With Surprise Appearance During Future's Wireless Festival Set
WENN/FayesVision
Music

When taking the stage at Crystal Palace Park in London, the 'Certified Lover Boy' artist and his pal perform their collaborative tracks like 'Way 2 Sexy' and 'Life Is Good'.

  • Sep 11, 2021

AceShowbiz - Drake has delighted fans with his surprise appearance on the first day of Wireless 2021. The "Certified Lover Boy" artist, who is not on the line-up for the music festival, showed up during Future's set with the words "Hey Wireless, the boy is home" being projected on the big screen behind the stage.

When taking the stage at Crystal Palace Park in London on Friday, September 10, the Canadian native greeted the attendees with a brief speech. "I'ma tell you something. I don't even remember what this s**t feels like. I just want to take this in, all these beautiful people in the audience. We love you so much," he gushed.

"We miss you so much," Drake continued, before noting that it had been about two years since the last time he performed live. He added, "We wrote a lot of songs that we played in our crib or in our studio that we never got to do in front of y'all."

Drake and Future then performed their most recent collaborative track, "Way 2 Sexy" featuring Young Thug. In addition, the duo entertained the concertgoers with their 2020 song, "Life is Good". Drake also performed some of his own songs, including "Laugh Now, Cry Later".

  See also...

Earlier this week, fans began to speculate that Drake would appear at the Wireless Festival after spotting him boarding a flight with Future. Some fans also allegedly tracked his plane flying from Houston to London.

Drake's performance at the U.K. festival has left fans clamoring for more. One person on Twitter wrote, "nah i'm heartbroken after seeing videos from wireless i need a drake tour asap." Another echoed, "I really hope Drake gives us a CLB tour." A third then chimed in, "I'll wait for Drake's Tour instead of 15 mins cameo."

Aside from Drake and Future, artists like Ivorian Doll, Lil Uzi Vert, Giggs, Unknown T as well as Young T & Bugsey performed at the Friday concert.

You can share this post!

Kirsten Dunst Quietly Welcomed Second Child Four Months Ago: 'He's an Angel'

'Buffy' Actor Nicholas Brendon Deals With 'Medical Problems and Immense Pain' After Being Arrested
Related Posts
Drake's 'Certified Lover Boy' Outshines Kanye West's 'Donda' in Streaming Battle

Drake's 'Certified Lover Boy' Outshines Kanye West's 'Donda' in Streaming Battle

Fans Think Drake Uses Kim Kardashian Lookalike in His New Video Amid Kanye West Feud

Fans Think Drake Uses Kim Kardashian Lookalike in His New Video Amid Kanye West Feud

Drake's Producer Explains R. Kelly's Credit on 'Certified Lover Boy' Amid Criticisms

Drake's Producer Explains R. Kelly's Credit on 'Certified Lover Boy' Amid Criticisms

Drake Puzzles Fans With 'Lesbian' Confession on 'Certified Lover Boy'

Drake Puzzles Fans With 'Lesbian' Confession on 'Certified Lover Boy'

Most Read
Chloe Bailey Flaunts Her Twerking Skills in 'Have Mercy' Music Video
Music

Chloe Bailey Flaunts Her Twerking Skills in 'Have Mercy' Music Video

6ix9ine Makes $43 Million in Less Than 2 Months, Wack 100 Claims

6ix9ine Makes $43 Million in Less Than 2 Months, Wack 100 Claims

Kanye West Tells 'DONDA' Engineer to 'Go Find God' After Firing Him in Leaked Text Messages

Kanye West Tells 'DONDA' Engineer to 'Go Find God' After Firing Him in Leaked Text Messages

Kacey Musgraves Admits to Sob Uncontrollably When Seeking Inspiration to Write 'Camera Roll'

Kacey Musgraves Admits to Sob Uncontrollably When Seeking Inspiration to Write 'Camera Roll'

Drake's 'Certified Lover Boy' Outshines Kanye West's 'Donda' in Streaming Battle

Drake's 'Certified Lover Boy' Outshines Kanye West's 'Donda' in Streaming Battle

The Wanted Announce New Music and Reunion for Tom Parker's Cancer Fundraiser

The Wanted Announce New Music and Reunion for Tom Parker's Cancer Fundraiser

Grimes Suffers 'Really Bad' Mental Health Issues as People Bash Her Look

Grimes Suffers 'Really Bad' Mental Health Issues as People Bash Her Look

T-Pain Baffled by Kanye West's Decision to Steal His Lines Despite Calling Them 'Corny'

T-Pain Baffled by Kanye West's Decision to Steal His Lines Despite Calling Them 'Corny'

BET Hip Hop Awards 2021: Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion and Drake Dominate Nominations

BET Hip Hop Awards 2021: Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion and Drake Dominate Nominations

Kendrick Lamar Leaves Fans Baffled With His Verse on Baby Keem's 'Range Brothers'

Kendrick Lamar Leaves Fans Baffled With His Verse on Baby Keem's 'Range Brothers'

Stevie Nicks Slams Lindsey Buckingham as She Denies Getting Him Fired From Fleetwood Mac

Stevie Nicks Slams Lindsey Buckingham as She Denies Getting Him Fired From Fleetwood Mac

Eric Church, Chris Stapleton and Gabby Barrett Lead Nominations for 2021 CMA Awards

Eric Church, Chris Stapleton and Gabby Barrett Lead Nominations for 2021 CMA Awards

Lorde Scraps MTV VMAs Gig as She's Forced to Tone Down Big Dance Number Due to Covid Concerns

Lorde Scraps MTV VMAs Gig as She's Forced to Tone Down Big Dance Number Due to Covid Concerns