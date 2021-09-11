 
 

Britney Spears Denies Photoshop and Filter Claims as She Strips Down to Her Thong in New Video

Britney insists she never digitally doctored the pictures posted on her social media accounts as the Southern Belle gets cheeky with a new steamy post taken in the bathroom.

  • Sep 11, 2021

AceShowbiz - Britney Spears is still thrilling fans with body shots on Instagram, posting a video of herself wearing nothing but a black thong to show off her booty on Thursday (09Sep21).

The pop star, who has been posting up a storm for her nearly 34 million followers with titillating topless shots turned her back on the camera for a new bathroom snap and cooed about her bottom.

The "Womanizer" singer added the caption, "Here's a video so you guys can see this is really my a**!!!! No filters or cover ups... it's the real deal!!!! Psss I shoot myself with a selfie stick and always will... it STAYS UP... it DOESN'T TALK BACK... and it's EXTREMELY RELIABLE!!!"

The Instagram post came hours after Britney offered up another set of shirtless images and quoted Sophia Loren, writing, "There is a fountain of youth: it is your mind, your talents, the creativity you bring to your life and the lives of people you love. When you learn to tap this source, you will truly have defeated age."

Spears' latest racy posts landed days after her father filed paperwork suggesting his daughter's 13-year conservatorship should be dissolved. On Tuesday (07Sep21), Jamie Spears filed a court petition to terminate the conservatorship he has overseen since 2008.

The move comes as Britney fights to end his control over her, claiming he should be jailed for his conservatorship abuse.

Last month (Aug21), Jamie agreed to step down as his daughter's financial and wellbeing guardian.

Meanwhile, reports suggest Britney wants to retain the services of her personal conservator, Jodi Montgomery, to help supervise her care.

According to TMZ, Spears has told those close to her that she has asked Montgomery to stay on after her conservatorship ends and continue taking care of Britney's private security and housekeeping.

Montgomery has reportedly agreed to continue working for her.

She took over the role of the conservator of Spears' person in 2019 when her father Jamie temporarily stepped down to focus on health issues. Jodi had previously been labelled Britney's care manager in court documents.

Judge Brenda Penny will decide whether or not the conservatorship will end during a hearing planned for 29 September (21).

