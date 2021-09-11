50 Cent Replaces Snoop Dogg as Announcer for Evander Holyfield and Vitor Belfort Match

WENN/Instagram/Avalon/Instar Celebrity

The 'Power' creator has been tapped as an announcer for the upcoming boxing fight which will have former President Donald Trump as one of the commentators.

Sep 11, 2021

AceShowbiz - 50 Cent has added his star power to coverage of Saturday's (11Sep21) fight night between Evander Holyfield and Vitor Belfort.

The rapper and actor has signed on as an announcer for Triller's coverage of the punch up, replacing Snoop Dogg, who has fronted previous boxing bouts for the streaming platform.

It was previously announced that former U.S. leader Donald Trump will be part of a separate broadcast of the fight - he'll be joined by Ultimate Fighting Champion star Jorge Masvidal and his son, Don, Jr. for the FITE stream.

Masvidal and Trump are longtime friends and boxing fans, who were spotted together backstage at the Conor McGregor/Dustin Poirier fight in July (21).

Trump confirmed he'd be announcing the fight at the Seminole Hard Rock Casino & Resort in Hollywood, Florida for the streaming service on Tuesday (07Sep21), stating he will be giving "unfiltered boxing commentary" and adding, "I love great fighters and great fights."

Saturday's headline fight was initially planned as a match up between Oscar De La Hoya and Belfort, but the former Olympic champion had to pull out of the event last week (ends03Sep21) after contracting COVID-19. He is now out of hospital and racing to fully recover so he can get back in the ring.

"I was in there for 3 days," he said after he was back home from hospital.

Although Covid-19 hit him "really hard," he was confident he would return to the fighting ring "before the year [was] up."

"Thank you very much for all your well wishes and all your support. I appreciate it," he told his fans, "God bless everyone and stay safe."