 
 

Jessica Alba Opens Up on Sexism She Experienced Early in Acting Career

Jessica Alba Opens Up on Sexism She Experienced Early in Acting Career
Instagram
Movie

The 'L.A.'s Finest' actress found it frustrating that men were usually called 'smart' while women were often considered 'aggressive' when expressing their opinions.

  • Sep 11, 2021

AceShowbiz - Jessica Alba was exposed to sexism while starting her career in the entertainment industry.

The "L.A.'s Finest" star reveals people in Hollywood didn't take her seriously when she was starting out and she would often dream of being "treated the way (she) saw men being treated" on movie sets.

She says, "I always wanted to be treated the way that I saw men being treated. Men were told, 'Oh, you're really smart' if you have ideas about the character or the story, where for the women it was like, 'What? You have an opinion?' It was like you came off as aggressive, where a man just looked really assertive and powerful."

"I think attitudes about strong women were quite oppressive in a lot of ways when it came to women having an equal standing."

  See also...

Eventually, Jessica racked up an extensive on-camera resume and started her own business in 2012 in the form of The Honest Company.

Asked when she felt most empowered in her career, the star admits she had to "allow" herself to feel that way.

She adds, "For a long time, I felt like I didn't deserve it. Trying to reach a goal is one thing, but giving myself the space to be successful and acknowledge that, or even giving myself the space to feel intelligent, was hard."

Jessica's company went public in May (21) and, as her brand continues to grow, the Sin City actress hopes she will continue to be seen as "fearless and hardworking."

She tells People magazine, "I hope people know that my heart's in the right place. I feel so fortunate that I've had these incredible people come into my life and stick around even though I can be kind of annoying and relentless. But, I don't know, we get to create pretty cool memories together."

You can share this post!

First 'Spider-Man' Comic Book Breaks Record After Selling for $3.6 Million at Auction

Charlie Sheen and Denise Richards React to Daughter's Shocking 'Abusive Household' Claims
Related Posts
Jessica Alba Gets Kids Into 'Meditation' to Ease Anxiety Ahead of School Return Amid Pandemic

Jessica Alba Gets Kids Into 'Meditation' to Ease Anxiety Ahead of School Return Amid Pandemic

Jessica Alba and Teen Daughter Undergo Therapy to Improve Communication Skills

Jessica Alba and Teen Daughter Undergo Therapy to Improve Communication Skills

Jessica Alba Gains New Perspective on Life After Nearly Losing Brother to Covid-19

Jessica Alba Gains New Perspective on Life After Nearly Losing Brother to Covid-19

Jessica Alba Cried After Daughter Caught Her Having Sex With Husband

Jessica Alba Cried After Daughter Caught Her Having Sex With Husband

Most Read
Carole Baskin Brands 'The Conservation Game' as Documentary She Thought 'Tiger King' Would Be
Movie

Carole Baskin Brands 'The Conservation Game' as Documentary She Thought 'Tiger King' Would Be

First Look at Patrick Wilson's Orm in 'Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom' Reveals Shocking Downgrade

First Look at Patrick Wilson's Orm in 'Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom' Reveals Shocking Downgrade

'Jackass Forever' Slammed by PETA for 'Tormenting Real Animals for Stupid Stunts'

'Jackass Forever' Slammed by PETA for 'Tormenting Real Animals for Stupid Stunts'

Zachary Levi Not Impressed by His Marvel Role in 'Thor' Movies

Zachary Levi Not Impressed by His Marvel Role in 'Thor' Movies

Jennifer Lawrence and Leonardo DiCaprio Warn of Apocalypse in First 'Don't Look Up' Teaser Trailer

Jennifer Lawrence and Leonardo DiCaprio Warn of Apocalypse in First 'Don't Look Up' Teaser Trailer

Jamie Lee Curtis Honored With Golden Lion Award at 2021 Venice Film Festival

Jamie Lee Curtis Honored With Golden Lion Award at 2021 Venice Film Festival

'The Matrix Resurrections' Unveils First Look With Alternate Teasers

'The Matrix Resurrections' Unveils First Look With Alternate Teasers

Benedict Cumberbatch Deems Scarlett Johansson's Disney Lawsuit 'a Bit of a Mess'

Benedict Cumberbatch Deems Scarlett Johansson's Disney Lawsuit 'a Bit of a Mess'

Nicolas Cage Lands 'Long Overdue' Role as Gunslinger in New Movie 'The Old Way'

Nicolas Cage Lands 'Long Overdue' Role as Gunslinger in New Movie 'The Old Way'

Bond Producer Fought to Keep Homoerotic Scene in 'Skyfall'

Bond Producer Fought to Keep Homoerotic Scene in 'Skyfall'

Daniel Craig Almost Turned Down James Bond as He Struggled With Hate Comments Online

Daniel Craig Almost Turned Down James Bond as He Struggled With Hate Comments Online

Owen Wilson and Rosario Dawson Join 'Haunted Mansion' Remake

Owen Wilson and Rosario Dawson Join 'Haunted Mansion' Remake

'Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom' Kicks Off Filming on Beach in U.K.

'Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom' Kicks Off Filming on Beach in U.K.