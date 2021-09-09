TikTok Star Nathan Apodaca Feels 'Awesome' to Be Expecting First Child With Wife Estela

Instagram Celebrity

While divulging that he is expecting a baby with his wife Estela Chavez, the social media star says that 'an addition' to his family is something that will help bring them 'closer together.'

Sep 9, 2021

AceShowbiz - Nathan Apodaca is going to be a dad again. In a recent interview, the TikTok star unveiled that he is expecting his first child together with his wife Estela Chavez, noting that he feels "awesome."

"It's crazy!" Nathan, whose longboarding video of him drinking Ocean Spray to Fleetwood Mac's "Dreams" went viral last year, told PEOPLE of Estela's pregnancy. The social media star went on gushing, "It's just awesome."

Nathan also admitted that expanding their family was something he and Estela have been hoping for. "An addition right now is something that will help bring our family closer together and everything. It's awesome. I like it. I love it," the 38-year-old star claimed.

In addition to his unborn baby, he is already a dad to his daughters, 16-year-old Angelia and 13-year-old MaKyla, from a previous relationship. In the meantime, Estela is a mom to her 16-year-old son Andres.

Nathan told the outlet that he was "shocked and surprised" when he first found out he would be a dad again. Though so, the TikTok star stated that he's looking forward to family activities with his unborn baby. "[My daughters] longboard with me, they bike with me. We play sports together. It's gonna be the same, you know what I mean, just a little bit more exciting because it's going to be new ... with the new addition to our lives," he shared.

Elsewhere in the interview, Nathan, who first met Estela in 2000, revealed that the baby is due in February 2022. The happy couple also planned to find out their new bundle of joy's sex this weekend. "We're gonna have a gender reveal this Sunday, and I'm letting my daughters and one of my nieces take care of that," the father of two explained. "I would love a boy. [Estela] wants a girl," he said. "So we're 50-50 in it right now."

Offering further details, Nathan and Estela shared that they have already picked out a room in their new Idaho Falls house for the baby's nursery. Of the baby's mockery, they are still waiting to brainstorm names as they haven't found out their unborn child's sex.