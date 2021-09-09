Akon Insists the Rich Experience More Issues Than the Poor

 
 

In response to Michael K. Williams' sudden death, the 'Lonely' hitmaker claims 'more money' means 'more trouble' as the singer urges drug addicts to seek help.

AceShowbiz - Akon has insisted the rich and famous have "more issues" than poor people.

The "Lonely" hitmaker is convinced the passing of actor Michael K. Williams - who was found dead at his home from an apparent drug overdose on Monday (06Sep21) aged 54 - is yet another example of what the "facade of success" can do to a person.

He said, "This business creates an environment where everyone's wearing a mask. The famous and the rich go through more issues than the poor. More money, more problems."

The 48-year-old rapper was quick to urge anyone experiencing drug addiction to seek help and find other ways of coping with their problems.

He told TMZ, "I would advise anyone who's on any kind of drugs of that nature just let it go. There's other ways to cope with issues and challenges in your life besides drugs and alcohol."

The "I Wanna Love You" hitmaker - who has always claimed to be drug-free - proudly told of how he deals with his problems and how he is unashamed to ask for help when he needs it.

He said, "I face my problems head-on. Whatever challenges I have I'll face it, because if you don't face it it's gonna haunt you. [email protected] not afraid to ask for help. If I need it, I'm gonna ask."

Akon confirmed he had not seen Michael since before the coronavirus pandemic, but was quick to call him an "amazing person" who was "super funny and super talented."

Less than a week before Michael's body was discovered by his nephew, Dominic Dupont, the "Boardwalk Empire" star had seemingly urged fans not to "cry" for him in a cryptic post on Instagram, which featured a clip of his friend Tracy Morgan urging fans not to pity him while talking about surviving a limousine crash in 2014.

In the clip, the 52-year-old comedian said, "Don't cry for me. OK I had a misfortunate accident. Don't cry for me. Cry for all the others, man."

"My grandmother told me when you think you doing bad, there's always somebody out there worse. There's people out there in the world with nobody to love and nobody to love them. How about that? ... You know what true happiness is? Having something to look forward to."

