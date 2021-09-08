First Look at Patrick Wilson's Orm in 'Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom' Reveals Shocking Downgrade

Warner Bros. Pictures Movie

Sharing a behind-the-scenes picture of 'Aquaman 2' on his Instagram page, director James Wan jokes that he found the Ocean Master depicter 'stranded on a desert beach.'

Sep 8, 2021

AceShowbiz - James Wan has treated DC movie fans and his Instagram followers to another sneak peek at "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom". Making use of his social media account, the director has revealed the first look at Patrick Wilson's Orm Marius in the upcoming movie.

Wan unveiled the new behind-the-scenes image on Tuesday, September 7, unveiling the Ocean Master's shocking downgrade. In the photo, the filmmaker posed next to the actor, who gave a serious "Cast Away" vibe with long, unkempt hair, untrimmed beard and tattered pants.

He, however, still has his impressive abs which were on display as he went shirtless in the picture. In the caption, Wan joked, "I found this guy @thereelpatrickwilson stranded on a desert beach, doing his Cast Away impression."

In the first film, Orm declared war on humans for disregard for ocean life and its pollution. At the end of the movie, he was jailed for his crimes by his estranged half-brother Arthur Curry a.k.a. Aquaman (Jason Momoa) after an attempt to launch a massive attack on the surface world. Judging from the behind-the-scenes image, it seems that Orm manages to bust out of the ocean prison.

Several days ago, both Wan and lead star Jason Momoa also took to their respective Instagram pages to unveil the first look at Aquaman's new suit. Dubbed the stealth suit, the new costume is dominated with blue and silver and replaces the fish scales-like detailing with dots.

"Here's @prideofgypsies in the classic #Aquaman suit AND a sneak peek at his other outfit - the stealth suit," Wan captioned the photos on his feed. He went on explaining the new suit, "Atlantean tech based on cephalopod's camouflaging ability. David Leslie Johnson and I were inspired by the 80's 'blue suit'."

Wan previously revealed that " 'Aquaman 2' is very heavily inspired by Planet of the Vampires." He further shared, "You can take the boy out of horror, but you can never take the horror out of the boy."

Wan added the change comes "partially because they were not familiar with the comic book, which deals in this very lurid, strange world. People were taken aback that I didn't throw all that stuff away and make a dark, heavy film. But I didn't feel that would have been right for it. So with the second film, I feel it will be easier for people to accept where we go because I've already laid the foundation."

The sequel also brings back Amber Heard as Mera, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as Black Manta and Dolph Lundgren as King Nereus. The movie is slated to open in U.S. theaters on December 16, 2022.