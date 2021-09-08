'RHOC' Alum Braunwyn Windham-Burke's Ex Is Dating Alexis Haines

Instagram Celebrity

The actress, who is still 'happily married' to her husband, shares with her Instagram followers that she and the reality TV star's ex Kris are currently in a romantic relationship.

Sep 8, 2021

AceShowbiz - "Pretty Wild" star Alexis Haines has found new love in "The Real Housewives of Orange County" alum Braunwyn Windham-Burke's ex, Kris. The married actress shared with her Instagram followers on Tuesday, September 7 that they're currently in a romantic relationship.

During a Q&A session, one of her followers asked her about who is the one she's currently dating. Alongside a picture with Kris, Alexis replied, "Her name is Kris, and it's very new." The 30-year-old added, "So far so good though, as she is wanting to stay open (meaning seeing other people)."

About how she kept herself from getting jealous, Alexis explained, "we have an emotional connection that is strong. I'm not worried about her other relationships."

Prior to dating Alexis, Kris was romantically linked with Braunwyn. The reality TV star announced her relationship with Kris in last December after coming out as a lesbian. "I met someone that I was interested in pursuing a relationship with," she said of Kris. "It became something that I didn't want to hide anymore and I didn't want to keep secret anymore."

Braunwyn and Kris, however, broke up in April. Later in July, Braunwyn announced that she and her husband Sean decided to take some time apart with Braunwyn moving to Hawaii, while Sean is living in Newport Beach, California. "We love each other. We are family, we are friends," she said at the time.

Back to Alexis, despite her relationship with Kris, Alexis revealed that she's still "happily married" to her husband Evan, with whom she shares daughter Harper together. "Married to Evan. Staying married to Evan. ... Happily married to Evan," she shared in a separate post.

"Have -- well, we don't like labels. Have a girl that I'm seeing who is also open. It works like that. I like her a lot. We've been having fun. We've been talking since May, but it didn't work out in May. Didn't work out in June. Didn't work out in July. Started working out in September. But yeah, I like her a lot. She's awesome. Obviously I'm quite infatuated with her right now," she went on to note.