'Breathless' Star Jean-Paul Belmondo Dies at 88

Sep 7, 2021

AceShowbiz - French movie icon Jean-Paul Belmondo had died at the age of 88.

The death of the "Breathless" star was confirmed by the office of his lawyer, Michel Godest, on Monday, September 6, ABCNews reports.

Belmondo's career spanned 50 years. He appeared in more than 80 films and worked with a variety of major French directors, from Francois Truffaut and Jean-Luc Godard to Claude Lelouch.

He once gave up on acting for a year in 1967-8, before returning to work and making films for Truffaut ("Mississippi Mermaid"), Claude Lelouch ("Love Is a Funny Thing") and Jacques Deray ("Borsalino"). He, however,fell out with co-star Delon over billing in the latter film. Belmondo then moved behind the camera, producing films by Chabrol ("Dr Popaul") and De Broca ("The Man from Acapulco").

Back in 2001, Belmondo was hospitalized in Corsica last night after suffering a suspected stroke while on holiday. According to medical staff, he had "a cerebral accident" which has apparently left one side of his face paralyzed.

He celebrated his 88th birthday in April, with his son Paul Belmondo sharing a happy picture featuring his family on his Instagram account. The black-and-white snap saw the actor's number of his children and grandchildren, including his youngest daughter, Stella, who is 17.

"la famille reunis pour l'anniversaire de mon pere," so Paul wrote in the caption. It translates to, "Our family reunites for dad's birthday."

The actor is survived by three children, Florence, Paul, and Stella Eva Angelina. Another daughter, Patricia, died in 1994.