 
 

Perrie Edwards Reveals First Look at Newborn Baby's Face Two Weeks After Giving Birth

Perrie Edwards Reveals First Look at Newborn Baby's Face Two Weeks After Giving Birth
Instagram
Celebrity

Aside from sharing the first picture of her newborn baby's face, the Little Mix singer also reveals the name of her bundle of joy, whom she shares with boyfriend Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, on Instagram.

  • Sep 6, 2021

AceShowbiz - Perrie Edwards has officially debuted his newborn son to the world. Two weeks after she revealed that she had welcomed her first child with boyfriend Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, the Little Mix singer unveiled the first look at the baby's face.

On Saturday, September 4, the 28-year-old singer took to her Instagram account to share a series of sweet photos of her new bundle of joy. In the photos, her newborn son could be seen wearing a baby blue knit hat while being bundled up in a white blanket.

"2 weeks of loving you. I've never felt love like this before!" Perrie captioned her post. In the accompanying note, the "Secret Love Song" singer also revealed her first child's name, adding, "Axel Oxlade-Chamberlain."

  See also...

In the comment section, many of her fans and followers gushed over the little boy. Singer Katharine McPhee, who welcomed her first child in late February, wrote, "It's truly something isn't it!!? Congrats and he is beautiful!!!" In the meantime, YouTube star Saffron Barker added, "Adorable [crying emoji] So gorgeous, congratulations again xxxx."

"Just magic. So delighted for you," a fan commented, while another penned, "You and Alex created a BEAUTIFUL human oh my god." A third fan raved, "He's so perfect! Congratulations Perrie and Alex on your bundle of joy. You're going to make the most amazing parents ever."

Perrie first announced that she was expecting her first child in May. At the time, she expressed that she was "so happy to be on this wild journey with my soulmate" as her bandmate Leigh-Anne Pinnock also revealed that she was pregnant.

Perrie gave birth to her son on August 21. Turning to her Instagram page, the musician posted a series of black and white snaps of the little one's hands and feet. In the caption, she simply wrote, "Welcome to the world baby 21/08/21." Also announcing the baby's arrival was Alex. Sharing the same images, Perrie's soccer star boyfriend penned, "Welcome to the world little one."

You can share this post!

Lil Uzi's $24M Forehead Diamond Ripped Off by Fans at Rolling Loud Festival

Taylor Swift Congratulates Anita Baker on Reclaiming Her Masters as Pop Star Failed to Do So
Related Posts
Duane Chapman's Daughters Cecily and Bonnie Not Invited to His Wedding Amid Family Feud

Duane Chapman's Daughters Cecily and Bonnie Not Invited to His Wedding Amid Family Feud

Blues Traveler Singer John Popper Injured in Tour Bus Crash

Blues Traveler Singer John Popper Injured in Tour Bus Crash

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Have a PDA-Filled Lunch Date in London

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Have a PDA-Filled Lunch Date in London

Safaree Samuels Shares a Parenting Tip With Iggy Azalea as She Fights Haters Criticizing Her Son

Safaree Samuels Shares a Parenting Tip With Iggy Azalea as She Fights Haters Criticizing Her Son

Most Read
Boxer Jeanette Zacarias Zapata Dead at 18 After Being Knocked Out in a Fight
Celebrity

Boxer Jeanette Zacarias Zapata Dead at 18 After Being Knocked Out in a Fight

Salma Hayek Flaunts Her Curves in Bathing Suit to Mark 55th Birthday

Salma Hayek Flaunts Her Curves in Bathing Suit to Mark 55th Birthday

Tori Spelling Debuts Shocking New Look That Looks Like Khloe Kardashian

Tori Spelling Debuts Shocking New Look That Looks Like Khloe Kardashian

Former NFL Player Keith McCants Dead of Possible Drug Overdose

Former NFL Player Keith McCants Dead of Possible Drug Overdose

Conor McGregor Collapses From Leg Pain at Drake's 'Certified Lover Boy' Listening Party

Conor McGregor Collapses From Leg Pain at Drake's 'Certified Lover Boy' Listening Party

Kaley Cuoco Seen Getting Cozy With Pete Davidson Days Before Announcing Split From Karl Cook

Kaley Cuoco Seen Getting Cozy With Pete Davidson Days Before Announcing Split From Karl Cook

Comedian Fuquan Johnson Among 3 Dead While Kate Quigley Hospitalized in Apparent Overdose

Comedian Fuquan Johnson Among 3 Dead While Kate Quigley Hospitalized in Apparent Overdose

Cher and Rosie O'Donnell Liken Texas Abortion Law to 'The Handmaid's Tale'

Cher and Rosie O'Donnell Liken Texas Abortion Law to 'The Handmaid's Tale'

Rose McGowan Dubs Alyssa Milano and Other Stars 'Moron' for Speaking Out Against Texas Abortion Law

Rose McGowan Dubs Alyssa Milano and Other Stars 'Moron' for Speaking Out Against Texas Abortion Law

DMX's Girlfriend Reveals Son's Heartbreaking Wish Nearly 5 Months After Rapper's Death

DMX's Girlfriend Reveals Son's Heartbreaking Wish Nearly 5 Months After Rapper's Death

Lil Nas X Sarcastically Apologizes to Boosie Badazz for His Pregnancy Pics

Lil Nas X Sarcastically Apologizes to Boosie Badazz for His Pregnancy Pics

Tom Brady Offers Tribute to David Patten Who Died in Motorcycle Crash

Tom Brady Offers Tribute to David Patten Who Died in Motorcycle Crash

Richard E. Grant Heartbroken by Death of Wife Joan Washington

Richard E. Grant Heartbroken by Death of Wife Joan Washington