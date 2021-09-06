Perrie Edwards Reveals First Look at Newborn Baby's Face Two Weeks After Giving Birth

Instagram Celebrity

Aside from sharing the first picture of her newborn baby's face, the Little Mix singer also reveals the name of her bundle of joy, whom she shares with boyfriend Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, on Instagram.

AceShowbiz - Perrie Edwards has officially debuted his newborn son to the world. Two weeks after she revealed that she had welcomed her first child with boyfriend Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, the Little Mix singer unveiled the first look at the baby's face.

On Saturday, September 4, the 28-year-old singer took to her Instagram account to share a series of sweet photos of her new bundle of joy. In the photos, her newborn son could be seen wearing a baby blue knit hat while being bundled up in a white blanket.

"2 weeks of loving you. I've never felt love like this before!" Perrie captioned her post. In the accompanying note, the "Secret Love Song" singer also revealed her first child's name, adding, "Axel Oxlade-Chamberlain."

In the comment section, many of her fans and followers gushed over the little boy. Singer Katharine McPhee, who welcomed her first child in late February, wrote, "It's truly something isn't it!!? Congrats and he is beautiful!!!" In the meantime, YouTube star Saffron Barker added, "Adorable [crying emoji] So gorgeous, congratulations again xxxx."

"Just magic. So delighted for you," a fan commented, while another penned, "You and Alex created a BEAUTIFUL human oh my god." A third fan raved, "He's so perfect! Congratulations Perrie and Alex on your bundle of joy. You're going to make the most amazing parents ever."

Perrie first announced that she was expecting her first child in May. At the time, she expressed that she was "so happy to be on this wild journey with my soulmate" as her bandmate Leigh-Anne Pinnock also revealed that she was pregnant.

Perrie gave birth to her son on August 21. Turning to her Instagram page, the musician posted a series of black and white snaps of the little one's hands and feet. In the caption, she simply wrote, "Welcome to the world baby 21/08/21." Also announcing the baby's arrival was Alex. Sharing the same images, Perrie's soccer star boyfriend penned, "Welcome to the world little one."