Lil Uzi's $24M Forehead Diamond Ripped Off by Fans at Rolling Loud Festival

Sep 6, 2021

AceShowbiz - Rapper Lil Uzi Vert has revealed the reason why he had his $24 million forehead diamond removed. In a new interview, "The Way Life Goes" rapper explained that his lavish gem was ripped off by fans at the Rolling Loud festival in Miami.

While stepping into the 18th anniversary party of Jay-Z's 40/40 Club in New York City, the 26-year-old rapper told TMZ of his lavish accessories after many speculated that he had the gem taken off. "I had a show at Rolling Loud and I jumped into the crowd and they kind of ripped it out," he recalled. As for now, he said, "I'm feeling good. I still have the diamond so I feel good."

Uzi, whose real name is Symere Bysil Woods, first announced that he was getting the diamond implant in a series of posts on his Twitter account. He also shared that he had been on a payment plan with celebrity jeweler Elliot Eliantte since 2017.

"I've been paying for a natural pink diamond from Elliot for years now," Uzi wrote. "This one Stone cost so much I've been paying for it since 2017. That was the first time I saw a real natural pink diamond. A lot of M's in my face."

When asked what material possession he valued most, Uzi responded to a fan, "This diamond." The "XO Tour Llif3" spitter also said that his lavish gem is "10 almost 11 carats."

Then in February, Uzi showed off the lavish pink diamond in February during a FaceTime call with music executive Slowbucks. At the time, Slowbucks shared a screenshot of their video call to his Instagram page. "He really went in did it 24mill on his head," he captioned the post. "What y'all thinking about?"

However, social media users noticed the implant wasn't properly centered. At the time, many suggested that he'd better "move it over just half an inch" and asked "why it crooked." In response, Uzi explained during an Instagram Live, "It's actually in the middle. It's in the middle."

"I just got a long bar in it because I just got it pierced. When the swelling go down I'll get a short bar so it won't move," Uzi continued. "Y'all keep talking about it off because I got a long bar in it so it can move 'cause of the swelling. When it go down, it gonna be right though."