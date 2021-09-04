 
 

Phoebe Bridgers Brought In for Make-Up Show After Cancellation of 2021 Bonnaroo Festival

Phoebe Bridgers Brought In for Make-Up Show After Cancellation of 2021 Bonnaroo Festival
Instagram
Music

Forced to call off this year's festival due to flooding caused by Hurricane Ida, organizers come up with a special concert special concert with Brittany Howard and Sylvan Esso among the performers.

  • Sep 4, 2021

AceShowbiz - Bonnaroo organizers have announced a make-up show with Phoebe Bridgers after canceling this year's event due to flooding caused by Hurricane Ida.

The festival bosses shared the news of the special concert featuring Bridgers, Alabama Shakes star Brittany Howard and electronic pop duo Sylvan Esso.

The gig will take place on Saturday, September 4 at the Ascend Amphitheater in Nashville, Tennessee.

"Hey Bonnaroovians! If you're still around and looking for a little bit of Bonnaroo magic then come join us this Saturday night!" organizers wrote in an Instagram post on Friday. Tickets are now on sale.

Attendees will be required to show proof of a negative COVID-19 test within 48 hours or proof of vaccination.

  See also...

This year's Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival, which was scheduled to take place from September 2 to 5 at Great Stage Park in Manchester, Tennessee, was canceled on Tuesday as the stage and campgrounds were waterlogged after the storm, making it impossible to stage the event as planned.

Among this acts who were set for this year's fest were Foo Fighters, Deadmau5, Lizzo, Megan Thee Stallion, My Morning Jacket, Run the Jewels, and Young Thug.

When announcing the cancellation, the organizers said in a statement, "We are absolutely heartbroken to announce that we must cancel Bonnaroo. While this weekend's weather looks outstanding, currently Centeroo is waterlogged in many areas, the ground is incredibly saturated on our tollbooth paths, and the campgrounds are flooded to the point that we are unable to drive in or park vehicles safely."

"We have done everything in our power to try to keep the show moving forward, but Mother Nature has dealt us a tremendous amount of rain over the past 24 hours, and we have run out of options to try to make the event happen safely and in a way that lives up to the Bonnaroo experience," thety continued. "Please find ways to safely gather with your Bonnaroo community and continue to radiate positivity during this disappointing time. WE WILL SEE YOU ON THE FARM IN JUNE 2022!"

You can share this post!

Natalie Imbruglia Gets Real About Reason Behind Decision to Become Single Mother

Drake Flaunts Dad Bod in Hilarious 'Way 2 Sexy' Music Video Ft. Future and Young Thug

Related Posts
Phoebe Bridgers Moves Concerts From Indoor to Outdoor for 'Safety' Amid Delta Variant Spike

Phoebe Bridgers Moves Concerts From Indoor to Outdoor for 'Safety' Amid Delta Variant Spike

Phoebe Bridgers Gets to Be Heart-Eating Nurse in Jackson Browne's New Music Video

Phoebe Bridgers Gets to Be Heart-Eating Nurse in Jackson Browne's New Music Video

Phoebe Bridgers' Smashed Guitar Put in Auction Block

Phoebe Bridgers' Smashed Guitar Put in Auction Block

Phoebe Bridgers, Perfume Genius and Run the Jewels Land Top Nominations at 2021 Libera Awards

Phoebe Bridgers, Perfume Genius and Run the Jewels Land Top Nominations at 2021 Libera Awards

Most Read
Lil Nas X Accepts Kid Cudi's Collaboration Offer as Black Male Artists 'Don't Wanna Work With' Him
Music

Lil Nas X Accepts Kid Cudi's Collaboration Offer as Black Male Artists 'Don't Wanna Work With' Him

Kanye West Sets Himself on Fire in 'Come to Life' Music Video

Kanye West Sets Himself on Fire in 'Come to Life' Music Video

Fans Believe Kanye West Hints That Kim Kardashian Cheated on Him in 'Lord I Need You'

Fans Believe Kanye West Hints That Kim Kardashian Cheated on Him in 'Lord I Need You'

David Lee Murphy Cancels Shows After Testing Positive for COVID-19

David Lee Murphy Cancels Shows After Testing Positive for COVID-19

John Lennon's 'Imagine' Gets Planned Global Party for Its 50th Anniversary Celebration

John Lennon's 'Imagine' Gets Planned Global Party for Its 50th Anniversary Celebration

Lil Nas X Celebrates Debut Album 'Montero' With Eyebrow-Raising Pregnancy Photos

Lil Nas X Celebrates Debut Album 'Montero' With Eyebrow-Raising Pregnancy Photos

Lady GaGa to Perform Jazz Classics at Global Live-Streamed Concert

Lady GaGa to Perform Jazz Classics at Global Live-Streamed Concert

Peppa Pig Mocks Kanye West After Getting Better Album Review

Peppa Pig Mocks Kanye West After Getting Better Album Review

Olly Murs Praised for Stopping Concert When Young Fan Had Seizure

Olly Murs Praised for Stopping Concert When Young Fan Had Seizure

Cheryl Blasted for Hosting R'n'B Music Podcast

Cheryl Blasted for Hosting R'n'B Music Podcast

Kanye West Blocked by Officials From Moving Childhood Home to Album Listening Party

Kanye West Blocked by Officials From Moving Childhood Home to Album Listening Party

Nathalie Emmanuel Adds Criticisms of Cheryl's R'n'B Music Podcast

Nathalie Emmanuel Adds Criticisms of Cheryl's R'n'B Music Podcast

Justin Bieber to Perform at MTV VMAs for First Time in 6 Years

Justin Bieber to Perform at MTV VMAs for First Time in 6 Years