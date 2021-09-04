Phoebe Bridgers Brought In for Make-Up Show After Cancellation of 2021 Bonnaroo Festival

Instagram Music

Forced to call off this year's festival due to flooding caused by Hurricane Ida, organizers come up with a special concert special concert with Brittany Howard and Sylvan Esso among the performers.

AceShowbiz - Bonnaroo organizers have announced a make-up show with Phoebe Bridgers after canceling this year's event due to flooding caused by Hurricane Ida.

The festival bosses shared the news of the special concert featuring Bridgers, Alabama Shakes star Brittany Howard and electronic pop duo Sylvan Esso.

The gig will take place on Saturday, September 4 at the Ascend Amphitheater in Nashville, Tennessee.

"Hey Bonnaroovians! If you're still around and looking for a little bit of Bonnaroo magic then come join us this Saturday night!" organizers wrote in an Instagram post on Friday. Tickets are now on sale.

Attendees will be required to show proof of a negative COVID-19 test within 48 hours or proof of vaccination.

This year's Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival, which was scheduled to take place from September 2 to 5 at Great Stage Park in Manchester, Tennessee, was canceled on Tuesday as the stage and campgrounds were waterlogged after the storm, making it impossible to stage the event as planned.

Among this acts who were set for this year's fest were Foo Fighters, Deadmau5, Lizzo, Megan Thee Stallion, My Morning Jacket, Run the Jewels, and Young Thug.

When announcing the cancellation, the organizers said in a statement, "We are absolutely heartbroken to announce that we must cancel Bonnaroo. While this weekend's weather looks outstanding, currently Centeroo is waterlogged in many areas, the ground is incredibly saturated on our tollbooth paths, and the campgrounds are flooded to the point that we are unable to drive in or park vehicles safely."

"We have done everything in our power to try to keep the show moving forward, but Mother Nature has dealt us a tremendous amount of rain over the past 24 hours, and we have run out of options to try to make the event happen safely and in a way that lives up to the Bonnaroo experience," thety continued. "Please find ways to safely gather with your Bonnaroo community and continue to radiate positivity during this disappointing time. WE WILL SEE YOU ON THE FARM IN JUNE 2022!"