 
 

Patton Oswalt Axes Comedy Shows at Venues That Refuse to Comply With Covid-19 Restrictions

The former 'Two and a Half Men' actor has decided to call off some of his comedy tour dates because the venues didn't comply with Covid-19 safety protocols.

  • Sep 4, 2021

AceShowbiz - Patton Oswalt has cancelled several dates on his comedy tour in Florida and Salt Lake City due to the venues refusing to comply with COVID-19 prevention demands.

The comedian took to Instagram to tell fans that he'd asked the venues on his "Patton Oswalt Live: Who's Ready To Laugh?" comedy tour, to require audience members to have had their COVID-19 vaccinations, or a negative test within 48 or 72 hours before the gig.

However, Patton said in a video on the social media site that after some of the venues refused to comply to the regulations, he had made the "difficult decision" to cancel his four dates in Florida in December (21), and one in Salt Lake City in 2022.

"This difficult decision was made due to the rising numbers of COVID cases," he said in the video. "I have an ego but my ego is not big enough to think that people should die to hear my stupid comedy. Hopefully in the future we can rebook those, when sanity holds sway again."

In the caption for the video, Patton wrote, "Sorry, Florida and SLC Ugh. I did EVERYTHING I could to prevent this. But my 2022 show in SLC and my 4 shows in Florida in December have been canceled. Hopefully I will rebook them in the future. Every other venue on the tour - even the Texas ones - were cool about requiring proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test. I'm really bummed about this."

"SLC is an eerily beautiful city where the sun refracts through the mountains and gives everything this otherworldly glow. And Florida - well, I love Florida. We've been best of frenemies since the mid-90s. We were probably gonna add shows in Orlando and Clearwater. Oh well. Someday I'll get my pic taken beside the Travis McGee plaque at slip F-18 in Ft. Lauderdale. Stay safe everyone."

The rest of the tour is going ahead, kicking off on 13 November (21) and continuing until April 2022.

