Kailyn Lowry Shares Cryptic Post About 'Patience' After Accusing Ex Chris Lopez of 'Fat-Shaming'

Instagram Celebrity

In a post she shares on her social media platform, the 'Teen Mom 2' star shows her followers that her ex-boyfriend is 'fat-shaming' her as he tells her to run 'as much as your mouth.'

Sep 3, 2021

AceShowbiz - Kailyn Lowry appears to shade Chris Lopez amid their co-parenting drama. After accusing her on-again, off-again boyfriend of "fat-shaming" her, the "Teen Mom 2" star shared a cryptic post about "patience."

On Thursday, August 2, the 29-year-old mom took to her Instagram Story to share a cryptic quote that read, "I strongly believe the Universe is teaching me patience right now, on all levels." Her post came just a few hours after she accused her ex-boyfriend Chris, with whom she shares her sons 4-year-old Lux Russell and 13-month-old Creed Romello, of fat-shaming her.

Kailyn Lowry shared cryptic post about 'patience' amid co-parenting drama.

In a separate post, the "Coffee Convos" podcast host showed an alleged text conversation between her and Chris discussing a pick-up arrangement for their little boys. "Thank you so much for calling and doing that. I'm so proud of you. I'll be there too so see you then," her message read.

Kailyn also included Chris' alleged reply. "You know, if you ran as much as your mouth, [probably] … [nevermind] just have your nanny have my kids ready, thanks," the text stated. The reality star then invited her followers to guess "which baby daddy is fat-shaming" and gave the options of Lopez and her other exes, Jo Rivera and Javi Marroquin. She later confirmed that Chris was the one who sent the message.

Kailyn Lowry accused her ex Chris Lopez of 'fat-shaming' her.

Previously, Kailyn turned to her Instagram Story to criticize Chris' parenting skills. On August 19, she called him a part-time "babysitter." Though she didn't explicitly mention his name, the author of "Pride Over Pity" said that most fathers between the ages of "27 and 28" "need to step up" and do more.

"I shouldn't see you in a shed on Instagram Live when you're supposed to be taking care of my kids," she continued. "So, I just can't get behind that. If you want 50 percent, then you need to do 50 percent of the work."

In response, Chris shared a cryptic message on his own Instagram Story that read, "Don't let bitter, unhappy people drag you down to their level. Instead, use their behavior as an example of how not to behave and be grateful you are nothing like them." The 27-year-old also took to his Instagram Live to address the tension between them and said he wasn't "engaging with that s**t" anymore.